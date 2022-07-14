Sleigh bells are ringing a little earlier than usual in Manhattan.
Santa is going to be in Manhattan this weekend. He’s a little early, but it’s for a good reason.
He’ll be at the free showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St. It’s part of the celebration for the Manhattan Festival of Lights’ 10-year anniversary. Grab the family, and a blanket or chairs to watch the showing. And, of course, bring your first round of holiday wishes to give to Santa to take back to the North Pole.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Beer Tasting, 6 p.m.
RSVP: lounge@bluemonthotel.com. Live music by Sapphire Son to follow.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Live theater: Lemonade, 6 p.m.
The Columbian Theatre Summer Theatre Academy will show the ups and downs of life with fairytale creatures.
Tickets: $3-8, clumbiantheatre.com
Also 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
Do The Disco!, 6 p.m.
Music playing from the 70s for a decade party. Come dressed for the decade and gain entry for a gift card.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Flint Hills Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Ocean View at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Morning Pick Your Project Bagels and Boards at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Arts in the Park: Derek Calin and the All Nighters, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Morgan Family Lecture: Anthony Scmidt, 1 p.m.
A 14-year-old Seattle-based photographer with an automobile obsession. Regular admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Rumba Drop-in Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary. Tickets: $15, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 316 Laramie St.
Christmas in July, 3 p.m.
Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Manhattan Festival of Lights with a free showing of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring chairs or blankets; water and popcorn provided. Santa will also be there to take pictures and hear the first round of Christmas wishes.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Cornhole Tournament, 5 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person, choose your partner.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointments: redcrossblood.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Velveteen Elvis, 7 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.