Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Livestream Conversation with Fidencio Fifield-Perez, 5:30 p.m.
A discussion of “Fishers of Men.”
Via Zoom.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 per guest.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Trivia on Tap, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than 4, free to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer at Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
80s Vinyl Night, 7 p.m.
Bring your favorite 80s record for everyone to enjoy. Dane and Ash from Switch Wicked will host.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Author Eula Biss will read from her work.
Via Zoom.
Paint and Sip: Lost Creek, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Dump Truck at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Night Falls at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Konza Seasons at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: projects and costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
No cost.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7:30 p.m.
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Taylor Swift Night, 10:30 p.m.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Adult Flu Shot Drive-Thru Clinic, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Established patients age 19 or older can receive a shot, no appointment necessary.
For additional information: stormontvail.org/flu.
Building E, 1133 College Ave.
PA Week 5K, 9 a.m.
Registration: $30, manhattanrunningco.com.
Manhattan.
Open Board Gaming, 2-6 p.m.
Bring a game from home or use one from the game library.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3 p.m.
Live music, beer and more.
Tickets: goodshepheardhh.org.
Blue Earth Plaza.
EDM Dance Party, 6 p.m.
Featuring Botz&Bandz, RYG, TRIPPYSIPPYCJ, B2B Subsicc, and MYzellim. Ages 18 and older.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Jazz Trio, 6-8 p.m.
Bring your own chair, and food.
Tickets: $10 per person, free admission for children.
The Ruin at Volland, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Football at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Movie Screening: “Little Satchmo,” 7 p.m.
The story of Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer at Baylor, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Pre-Election Candidate Forum, 2-4 p.m.
Candidates from districts 51, 61, 64, 66, 67 and 68 have been invited to discuss.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.