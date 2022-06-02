Saturday marks the 22nd-annual Manhattan Day, a celebration of the city’s origin which takes place on the first Saturday of June each year.
In 1855, two groups of settlers came together to form Manhattan.
The Mercury came up with the idea for the event and is a sponsor of Manhattan Day along with the Manhattan city government and Dillons.
The day is celebrated through neighborhood gatherings that include picnics, block parties and ice cream socials, among other activities.
Friday evening, the K-State Gardens will host the Enchanted Evening fundraiser event, with scavenger hunts, food and a silent auction.
In other events Saturday, Curious Chameleon will host an outdoor flea market on U.S. Highway 24, while Eclectic Charm will host an outdoor sale just off of Fort Riley Boulevard. The Midwest Dream Car Collection also will have an outdoor event, Cars and Coffee, in the parking lot on Anderson Avenue.
At the end of the weekend, volunteers can drive out and clean up the roads in Riley County on Sunday morning. Later, walkers can go out to Prairiewood and hike the trails in the hills around Manhattan, or can go on the Wildflower Walk out at Konza to see a trail typically not open to the public.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Live music: Arbour Season, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $5-7. Bring a lawn chair.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Forrest McCurren, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Vinyl Night, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
In Motion Dance Company presents: The Sound of Color, 6 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 4.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Paint and Sip: Kansas Cone Flower, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lilacs at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Spring Forest at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6-8 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Enchanted Evening, 6:30-10 p.m.
Silent auction, scavenger hunts, food and more.
Tickets: $125, ksufoundation.org/rsvp/gardens.
K-State Gardens.
TCLA Youth Fishing Clinic, 6:30 p.m.
No cost. Learn the educational aspect of fishing Friday, then practical application Saturday.
Register: tuttlecreek.org.
Manhattan City Hall Auditorium and Jerry Dishman Lake, Frank Anneberg Park.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Mary Poppins, 7:30 p.m.
The Disney movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 June 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 5, 12, 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Davis Keats, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: We Are Branches, Funtabi and Delicious Friction, 9-11:30 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Fish Wizards, all weekend.
Tour of streams in Wabaunsee County, led by fisheries scientists. Wear comfortable walking or hiking shoes. Dress to get wet. Bring sun protection, bug repellent and a lawn chair if needed. Attendance is limited to 30 per day.
Tickets: $45, via Eventbrite.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Informal car display in the parking lot, with free coffee and donuts.
Also Tread Talk: 1937 Cord at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Low Sensory Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Staff will make accomodations for those with sensory preferences, including lowering sound levels and disabling hand dryers in the restrooms.
Regular admission applies.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Eclectic Charm Outdoor Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Drop-In Merengue Class, 2 p.m.
No partner or previous dance experience needed.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Taste of the ‘Ville, 4-6 p.m.
Sample 22 of Aggieville’s restaturants.
Tickets: $20. Proceeds help fund college scholarships for women.
Aggieville.
Wine in the Wild, 5:30-9 p.m.
Wine samples around the zoo. Held rain or shine, no children allowed.
Tickets: $50-$90, sunsetzoo.org.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
After Dinner Theatre: Wonder of the World, 8-10 p.m.
A staged reading.
Tickets: $5.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Flint Hills Clean Up, 8 a.m.
Volunteers will receive trash bags and maps. Begin at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, 501 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Wildflower Walk, 6:30-9 p.m.
Meet at the Konza headquarters.
Cost: $10 per person, free to Friends of Konza Prairie.
No reservation needed.
Konza Prairie Biological Station Headquarters.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.