Grab some friends and head out for some competitive fun at game night.
Friday night, Liquid Art Winery and The Village Geek will both be hosting game nights.
Play games like checkers, or simple card games at Liquid Art Winery, or even bring your own. Across town, local women will be teaching folks how to play their favorite board games.
On Sunday, head back to The Village Geek, but bring Pokemon cards and participate in some free play of the popular card game.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Happy Snowman at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Jack Frost at 6 p.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Activities Carnival, 6 p.m.
K-State Student Union.
80s and 90s SINGO, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Parks N Pints. Prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
This month’s guests: Tabor Rucker, George Lerous, and Aliyah Stephens.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Larry McCray, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs DeLoss Dodds Invitational, all day.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
Conversation with Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University, 10:30 a.m.
A discussion of the past, present and future of land-grant universities.
Regnier Hall, Regnier Forum.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
Questions: Sue Peterson, kstategr@k-state.edu.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Game Night, 6 p.m.
Play games like, UNO, checkers, cards, Say Anything, or bring your own.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ladies Game Night, 6:30 p.m.
A local group of women will teach their favorite board games.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Concert in the Courtyard, 8 p.m.
Racoma with Crystal Rose.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs North Florida, all day.
Also Sunday.
Boca Raton, Florida.
MLK Day of Service, 9 a.m.
Some volunteer sites this year include Hope Ranch, Ogden Friendship House of Hope and Goodwill.
City of Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Free Throw Competition, 9 a.m.
Boys and girls ages 9 to 14; participants must bring proof of age. Winners move onto the regional level.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Look and Learn, 9 a.m.
Learn to create make-up looks at home from J’s Makeup Artistry.
Hy-Vee.
Winter Princess Breakfast, 10 a.m.
All you can eat pancakes, petting zoo, princesses and more.
Tickets: $15, a-h-farm.square.site.
A&H Farm.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
All levels yoga.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-january-21st/664.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 1 p.m.
Select a project from the gallery and receive step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $73, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU/2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Bronze I and II Rumba Class, 1 p.m.
No partner necessary, but minimal dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Argentine Tango at 2 p.m.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 4 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: We Are Branches and the Box Turtles, 6 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Family Movie Night, 7 p.m.
A viewing of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Bring seating, pillows or whatever to make watching comfortable. Popcorn available.
Randolph VFW.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 7 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Pokemon Trading Card Game Free Play, 2 p.m.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: Goldpine, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.