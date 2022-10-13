Hit up downtown Manhattan to support local makers and a good cause.
This year’s Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair will begin around 9 a.m., lining Poyntz Avenue, and even taking up some space in the Manhattan Town Center. Makers and sellers will have handmade and refurbished goods.
The Alpha Delta Pi sorority will host the event, which will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Topeka and Wichita.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Forest Falls, 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Blue Flower at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Bridge Beyond at 6 p.m .Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Fall Mountain at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Arbour Season, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
The Accelerating Expanding Universe, 6:30 p.m.
A program presented by Bharat Ratra, distinguished professor of physics at K-State.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer vs Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Concert Band and Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Dooms with Field Day Jitters, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
Drive to the C-1 parking lot with an open vehicle door to receive fresh fruits and vegetables.
K-State Recreational Services, 101 Peters Recreation Complex.
Coffee Hour: Uganda, 4 p.m.
Hear student presenters discuss their country’s culture, history and politics.
K-State International Student and Scholar Services, 104 International Student Center.
Film discussion: “Strangers in Town.”
A ReadMHK event. Watch a 30-minute film with Dr. Debra Bolton.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Mr Direction, 6-8 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Hocus Pocus Trivia Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday and Make and Take Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Staged Reading: IX, 7:30 p.m.
A discussion of the incidents of an evening with the Title IX office.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fall Fun Kickoff.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Down Poyntz and inside the Manhattan Town Center. Handmade, homemade and refurbished goods.
Downtown Manhattan.
Mulching Your Landscape, 10 a.m.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Tallgrass Tours: Build and Brew, 1-6 p.m.
Take a van trip to Washington, Kansas, sample some bears and see a new distillery.
Tickets: $24-$28.
Register: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Community Shred Event, 1-3 p.m.
No cost. Limit of three bags or boxes per car.
K-State Credit Union, 601 McCall Road.
Dart Tournament, 3 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Artist Residents Descend on Volland, 4 p.m.
Open studios by artists Dawn Stetzel, Shoshannah White and Tonee Harbert, followed by a picnic and concert by Ben Cosgrove. Bring your own picnic and a lawn chair.
No cost, but a cash bar by donation.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Registration required. No cost.
Register: manhattantrunkortreat.com.
Evolution Training Center, Fourth St and Fort Riley Blvd.
Habitat Hoedown, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.
Tickets: $40, mahfh.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/9770.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
K-State Volleyball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Live music: Eddy Green, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Comedy show: Jeff Leeson, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Count Basie Orchestra featuring the New York Voices, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$59, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
MHS Mattress Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Support MHS Band and Journalism programs by purchasing a mattress.
Manhattan High School, West campus.
Manhattan Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ride Old Engine 1, watch demonstrations, meet firefighters and more.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Puppy Pawty, noon-8 p.m.
Walk your pup through the vineyard and relax with a Bark-cuterie board.
Pick up after your pet, and keep them on a leash. Pets outside.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Soccer vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Faculty Saxophone Recital, 2 p.m.
Anna Marie Wytko will perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery.
Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.