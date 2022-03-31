The Aggieville Showdown returns to town this weekend.
In Aggieville Saturday, there will be some live music, a fashion show, and also market show selection, showmanship winners announcements of the steers and heifers that entered the judging. After it all, there will be live interviews with the champions.
At the Riley County Fairgrounds, there will be Showmanship, market steers and heifers, and breeding heifers.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Discussion: Doug Barrett, 5:30 p.m.
Open to the public. Barrett will share insights into his photography.
UMB Theater, Beach Museum.
Leaving and Waving Conversation, 7 p.m.
Mary Frances Ivey, University of Kansas Ph.D candidate in art history, and Deanna Dikeman talk with a question and answer period to follow.
Register: eventbrite.com.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
TalkMHK: Celebrating Our Diverse Stories, 7 p.m.
Five local speakers will give seven-minute talks or presentations.
Speakers include Doug Barrett, Usha Reddi, Roselle Baretto, Debra Bolton and Mo Chen. The event will take place in the library auditorium and via Zoom. Masks recommended for those attending in person.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Adult Spelling Bee, 7 p.m.
Winner takes home a prize.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/adult-spelling-bee/479.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Junior Recital: Tyler Long and Hannah Mancini, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
April Fool’s Day.
K-State Rowing at Sunshine State Invitational, TBD.
Also Saturday.
Sarasota, Florida.
Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network, kstatesports.com.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Sneaker Soiree, 6 p.m.
A night of dinner drinks, live music and more. Raising funds for Girls On the Run of the Flint Hills.
Tickets: $100, pinwheel.us/register/index/Flint-Hills/Sneaker/Soiree/2022
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Jazz Night, 6-8 p.m.
Andy Bell Jazz Trio will perform.
Cost: $5 per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Sunset Friends, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Lady Bugs at 10 a.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Sunflower Gnome at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: “Morbius” (PG-13), 7 p.m.
Free showing with K-State student ID. Tickets will be handed out at noon April 1 on the first floor of the K-State Student Union.
AMC Manhattan 13.
“Madagascar Jr.,” 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8-$14, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“A Tribute to Carol Burnett and Friends,” 7:30 p.m.
Some skits and songs that highlight the humor of the show.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and April 8-10.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Brittany Trotter guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Spring Dance, 7:30 p.m.
K-State Dance will show different styles of choreography.
Also Saturday.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Logan Mize with Grace Leer, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
Also 8:30 p.m. April 2.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Low Sensory Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Lights and sounds will be adjusted for a low-sensory experience for people with sensory processing disorders. Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
Abandoned Car Sale, 9 a.m.
Mike’s Wrecker Service, 161 McDowell Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Omaha Tournament, 9 a.m.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Aggieville Showdown, 9:30 a.m.
See the judging of the Grand and Reserve Champion market and breeding cattle.
More information and schedule: aggievilleshowdown.com.
Aggieville.
Fiji Run for Leukemia, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Register, $22, manhattanrunningco.com.
Manhattan.
Superhero Fun Run and Walk, 10 a.m.-noon.
Superhero-themed activities, obstacle courses, MFD will have a firetruck and discussing fire safety.
No cost entry.
AMS Rec Center.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.
St. Louis, Missouri.
Senior flute and piccolo recital: Jenna Dominguez, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Paul Hunt, trombone recital, 2 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Junior piano recital: Jordyn Allen, 5 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
Student Percussion Recital, 11:30 a.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs West Virginia, noon.
Manhattan.
Senior Recital: Michael Walker, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Bike Swap, 1-4 p.m.
Any adult or child can bring a working bicycle and swap it for a bigger or better bike. At 4 p.m., any remaining bikes are given away.
Free helmets fitted by EMS, while supplies last.
Bicycle tire tubes will be changed for free.
Drop off donations of any size working bike at Pathfinder or Brew Brothers in Manhattan.
City Park, Wefald Pavilion.
Dog N Jog, 1:30 p.m.
Races include 5K and 1-mile Pup Trot.
Register: $40, manhattanrunningco.com.
KSU Veterinary Health Center.
Student Percussion Recitals, 4:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall.
Junior Recital: Lily Linville, 6:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.