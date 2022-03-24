There are several options to hear some live music this weekend.
After having a week off for spring break, K-State students will be performing in several vocal and instrument recitals at K-State as they look to finish out the semester.
Additional, the Flint Hills Band will perform at Auntie Mae’s Parlor Thursday evening, while Kyle Killgore will perform downtown at Finn’s Pub. Local artists will have a chance to show their skills at Liquid Art Winery’s Open Mic Night Friday night, or swing by Manhattan Brewing Company and hear Mr. Direction perform.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Special Olympics Charity Raffle, 4 p.m.
Raffle begins at 8 p.m. Must be present to win. Prizes include K-State football helmet, MBC merchandise and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Amateur Drag Show, 6-8 p.m.
A no-experience required drag showcase.
Multicultural Student Center Room 204.
Kansas Ballet presents: “Fairy Doll Ballet,” 7 p.m.
The story of a young boy who works in a doll store, where the Fairy Doll comes to life.
Tickets: $5 at the door.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Voice Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Patricia Thompson’s voice studio recital.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $7, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Texas Relays, 9 a.m.
Also at Bobcat Invitational at 9 a.m. at San Marcos, Texas, and ESU Relays at 3 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Austin, Texas.
Gallery: Meet the Artists, 5 p.m.
Meet the artists of the Columbian Artist Group. The exhibit is on display through April 9.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m.
Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m., performances begin at 6:30 p.m. Each performance can be between five and 10 minutes.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6-8 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Casino Night, 6-10 p.m.
Charity event for Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
Tickets: $100, including event, dinner and drinks.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Baseball at TCU, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Undermele Dinner Theatre, 6 p.m.
Enjoy food and troubadours before a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Bosco Student Plaza, K-State Student Union.
Paint and Sip: Window of the Seasons, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Peacock at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Nighttime Forest Fire at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Westbound Path at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Mini Tray and Charcuterie Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (PG), 7 p.m.
No cost showing with K-State ID.
K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Tallgrass Tribute, 8 a.m.
Runners choose between a 50K, 20-mile or 14K race around Konza Prairie.
Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Sanskriti: A Celebration of Indian Culture, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
An event showcasing Indian art and culture, including dance performances, and food catered by the Globe Indian Restaurant. Hosted by the Indian Students Association. Open to the public.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Polar Plunge, 10:30 a.m.
Plunge begins at noon.
Entry: $75, plungeks.org.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
BBQ Drive-thru Lunch, 11 a.m.
Pulled pork sandwich, beans, chips, and a cookie. Free will donations.
Keats Community Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Tulsa, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Flute recital: Kristen Schrag, noon.
All Faiths Chapel.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Hear Levi Mabe, Jeremy Ricci and Rod Reyes perform.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Film: “La Cienega” (not rated), 7 p.m.
No cost to K-State students with ID.
Wildcat Chamber, K-state Student Union.
Live music: Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, noon.
Manhattan.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
See under the hoods of certain cars.
Regular admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Posts of a Mid-Century Kid, 2 p.m.
Conversation with author Ann Vigola Anderson. No cost admission, light refreshments provided.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
French horn and voice recital: Drake Middleton, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior recital: James Probst, 5:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.