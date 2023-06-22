Head to Wamego this weekend to see the final weekend of the Columbian Theatre’s production of Cinderella.
Tickets start around $16 and can be purchased on the theater’s website. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains at 6 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: Humble-Bumble at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Beach Life at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Summer Themed Cookie Decorating Class, 6:30 p.m.
Decorate cookies with Amanda’s Cookie Colony.
Cost: $40, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
JCLT presents: Peter Pan Jr., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Tannis Root, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Wayne Gottstine Band, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 7 p.m.
The BASSment: One Love Pub, 307 B S. Seth Child Road.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 P.M. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: The Box Turtles and Dave Spiker, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Coffee Meetups, 9 a.m.
Speak with Manhattan-Ogden School Board Member Kristin Brighton about issues within USD 383.
Radina’s Bakehouse.
Bees, Butterflies and Beneficial Insects, 10 a.m.
Dr. Cloyd, KSU Entomologist, will present.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, checkout.square.site/merchang/MEPHDMNFMV1Q4/checkout/MZMNSLGWB23GJBFGCPDBDHHN
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Exhibit Opening: Business Through the Ages, 1 p.m.
Special soda fountain treat served.
Geary County Historical Society and Museum, 520 N. Adams St., Junction City.
Conversations: Candice Millard, 2 p.m.
The New York Times bestselling author will discuss and sign copies of her book River of the Gods.
Tickets: $20, thevollandstore.com.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Drive, Alma.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, 3-6 p.m.
First come, first serve.
Anneberg Park, shelter 1.
Paint and Sip: Lakeland Mountains, 4 p.m.
Also Summer Kids Classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Humble Bumble at 6 p.m. June 24.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Rickety Downspout, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Dirty Spoons, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Undercover, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Evolution, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Lavender Bazaar, 10 a.m.
Pick lavender, take photos and more.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Vendor Sunday: Mother’s Day Out, 1 p.m.
Shop local vendors. No cost to attend.
Also Hands-On Discovery Program with Sunset Zoo at 3 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series at 5 p.m. at the Blue Sage Barn. House band will include Michael T. Brown, Rick Smith, Rod Manges and Caleb Brown, featuring Nate McClendon and Emily Thiessen. Suggested donation: $10.
The Grill to Go food truck will be on site.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.