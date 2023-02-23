Grab the family and some board games, then make a choice on where to play.
The K-State Student Union and Liquid Art Winery will both be hosting a game night Friday at 6 p.m.
Each will have card and board games available, but feel free to bring your own. Additionally, each will have snacks. Here’s a look at some events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Paint and Sip: Patrick My Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Snow Deer at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Little Fawn at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and SIp: Queen of Hearts at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
ReadMHK Read-In and Discussion: Black Authors, 7 p.m.
Each person has up to five minutes to read or perform a book, poem, song or speech.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Cody Brummett, Shawn Howard, Dave Spiker and Til Willis will play.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Championships, all day.
Also Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
Established Business Leaders: Coffee and Conversation, 9 a.m.
Coffee and pastries provided. Topic: City of Manhattan’s Workforce Housing Initiative.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Coffee Shop: Wildlife Management and Wildlife Damage Control, 10:30 a.m.
Drew Rickets, KSU Extension wildlife specialist, will present.
Reservation: riley.k-state.edu or 785-537-6350.
The Farmhouse, Riley.
K-State Baseball vs LSU, 2 p.m.
Round Rock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Tennis at SMU, 3 p.m.
Dallas, Texas.
Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m.
Pizza, snacks, board and card games and more.
K-State Student Union.
Game Night, 6 p.m.
Bring your own or play from the winery’s collection. Card and board games available.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Lightfoot Family Band, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Final Friday: Critical Mass Ride, 7 p.m.
Ride a 1-mile loop from Downtown Poyntz to Aggieville, then have pizza and discuss bike issues in Manhattan.
Riley County Courthouse.
Junction City Little Theater presents: Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, 7:30 p.m.
Time-bending story about math, heat, art and chaos.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flint Hills Home Show, 9 a.m.
Home and lifestyle vendors. For more information: flinthillshomeshow.com.
Also 11 a.m. Sunday.
Admission: $5.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Baseball vs Sam Houston, 4 p.m.
Round Rock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Basketball at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Circle of Community Black Business Gala and Awards, 6 p.m.
Dell Gines will present the keynote. Catered dinner and silent auction. (Tickets are sold out.)
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Slade Coulter, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs Westbrook Invitational, all day.
Peoria, Arizona.
K-State Baseball vs Iowa, noon.
Round Rock, Texas.