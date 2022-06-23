If you love live music, you’re in luck.
This weekend, there are at least seven opportunities to see live performers across the area.
Head to Junction City Thursday or Sunday to catch some kids performing “Newsies Jr.” or the community band playing.
Or stay in Manhattan and hit up Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, Auntie Mae’s Parlor, City Park or other venues to get your groove on and support local artists.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
JCLT Summer Theater: “Newsies Jr.,” 7 p.m.
An adaptation of the beloved musical.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: anna p.s. with Ben Schardein, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science Demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Independent Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Dawn’s Early Light at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Paint and Sip: American Flag at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live theater: The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs, 7 p.m.
The trial showing there are two sides of the story.
Tickets: $12-$17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Jaron Bell’s Acoustic Showcase, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the Farmers Market in Manhattan.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Garden Tour, 8 a.m.-noon
Visit area gardens.
Linda and Don Glaser, 1510 Wyndham Heights;
Roger and Kathy Lanksbury, 5508 Enclave Ridge Circle;
Christopher Renner, 508 Valley Drive;
Woodland Hills Neighborhood Garden, 1013 Brierwood Drive;
Steve and Jane Amy, 611 Adam Drive, Wamego; and
Kansas State University Garden, 1500 Denison Ave.
Sports Saturday: Get Fit, Have Fun, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coach Bill Snyder will sign copies of “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story,” with co-author D. Scott Fritchen at 1 p.m. Willie the Wildcat will be around from 11 a.m. to noon. Explore sports and learn about health and fitness.
Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Community Education Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Visit booths from Riley County Master Gardeners, Natural Dye Garden at K-State and the Bee Conservation Team at Sunset Zoo to celebrate the end of Pollinator Week.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also live music: The Church Ladies at 5 p.m., $10 donation suggested.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.