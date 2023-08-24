DJ Dave Lewis will be playing the best hits of the 1980s Saturday night at Liquid Art Winery.
Grab a drink and hit the dance floor, getting down to the songs of the decade during ‘80s Night. The fun starts at 6 p.m. in the winery’s event center.
Here’s a look at some other events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Activities Carnival, 6 p.m.
Browse student organizations.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Soccer vs UTSA, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
EMAW Elvis, 7 p.m.
The King, with a Wildcat twist.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Cole Harris, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Milky Way Moon, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Fantasy Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and paint and Sip: Forgotten Farm at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State International Block Party, 7:30 p.m.
Food trucks with Greek, Mexican, and Indian cuisine. DJ, dancing and more.
Bosco Student Plaza, K-State Student Union.
JCLT presents: Murder on the Orient Express, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Trey Lewis, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
K-State Volleyball at Portland State, 9 p.m.
Portland, Oregon.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease, 8 a.m.
A 5K and 10K, plus Memorial Run/Walk.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Fall Lawn Care, 10 a.m.
Discuss September gardening.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Aerospace Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
A day filled with activities embracing the world of aviation and space flight.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Volleyball vs San Diego State, 3 p.m.
Portland, Oregon.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
80s Night, 6 p.m.
Rock out to music from the time.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Certain cars will have their hoods open.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Volleyball vs. Cal State Fullerton, 12:30 p.m.
Portland, Oregon.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
No cost. No pets.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series, 5 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Destination Burrito will also be on site.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Riley County Livestock Association Summer Tour, 5 p.m.
Participants will meet at the headquarters. Reservations: 785-537-6350.
River Creek Farms, 7160 Zeandale Road.