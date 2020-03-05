This weekend is the final chance to catch The Little Mermaid at The Columbian Theatre in Wamego.
See the beloved story turned children’s movie come to life on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $20 per person, or $15 for students with ID or military.
Here are some other area events:
THURSDAY
The Old Chisholm Trail, 5:30-7 p.m.
Jim Hoy, professor of English at Emporia State University, will present around the song and sing a few verses. Free and open to the public.
Beach Museum of Art.
Women Behind STEM Speaker and Networking Night, 5:30 p.m.
Jung Oh, professor of chemistry, will speak, followed by informal networking.
Open to all graduate students, RSVP required.
Regnier Hall, Regnier Forum.
Bruce Weber Radio Show, 7 p.m.
K-State Student Union, Union Station.
Harry’s SommSeries: Unstock the Basement, 7 p.m.
No sit-down class. Includes favorites from past to present.
Tickets: eventbrite.com
Harry’s.
Live music: Pretend Friend, 7 p.m.
String band.
Tallgrass Tap House.
Trivia Night, 7:30 p.m.
Arrow Coffee Co.
Women in Music Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Dude Abides, 8 p.m.
Electric folk rock.
Bluemont Hotel Lounge.
Live music: Brody Buster’s One Man Band, 8 p.m.
“Countrified Roots Rock & Roll.”
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
Open Mic Comedy, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
FRIDAY
Tallgrass Tales: And the Train Goes… by William Bee., 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Children ages 2-6 story time.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Garden in a Pot, 1 p.m.
Participants need to bring a 10-12 inch planting container to the class. Potting mix and seeds provided. With Kate McNeal, Riley County Extension Master Gardener.
Sign up by March 4.
Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party, 2 p.m.
Costumes welcome. Snacks, games and crafts for children grades kindergarten through sixth.
Also, Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For more events and information, visit mhklibrary.org.
Manhattan Public Library.
TribeMHK: Confidence, 6 p.m.
Open to all women. Topic of the evening is confidence.
Manhattan Public Library, Groesbeck Room.
Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also, Pick Your Project, 4 p.m. Saturday.
For information and tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Will and Jenn from SST, 8 p.m.
Gameday Sports Pub.
Live music: Joshua T. Merello, 8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf.
Live music: Headlight Rivals and Funtabi, 9 p.m.
The Cove Bar and Grill, Milford.
Live music: El Jefe and Lily Frances, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
SATURDAY
Coffee and Car-versation, 9 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection.
St. Marys City Market Spring Fling, 10 a.m.
Craft and business vendors.
St. Marys City Market, 110 S. 5th St.
Live music: Joshua T. Merello, 2 p.m.
Guitarist, visual artist and writer from Kansas City.
Sisters of Sound.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Senior day.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Empty Bowls — Make a Bowl, 3 p.m.
Make a ceramic bowl and all proceeds go toward local hunger relief.
Registration required: 785-537-4420.
Manhattan Arts Center.
Artrageous, 7 p.m.
A troupe of artists, singers, dancers and musicians from New Mexico.
Contact the ticket office for information: 785-238-3906
C.L. Hoover Opera House. 135 W. 7th St., Junction City.
Benefit Trivia Throwdown, 7 p.m.
Raise funds for Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Tickets: http://tiny.cc/TriviaThrowdown.
Wareham Opera House.
Live music: Big Harry and the Back Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.
Part of the Eagles Free Music Series. Free and open to the public.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas, 2 p.m.
Senior day.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: Megan Luttrell, 2-5 p.m.
Wine tasting, food options available.
No outside food or drink allowed at the event.
Prairie Fire Winery, Paxico.