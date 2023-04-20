The Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at City Park in Manhattan.
This year’s theme is Friends of Dorothy. The theme is a nod to both Dorothy of Wizard of Oz and the phrase that means an LGBTQ person.
There will be local vendors and performers throughout the afternoon. The parade around the park will begin at 3 p.m., while the festivities begin around 4 p.m. near Wefald Pavilion.
THURSDAY
Pig Out for Parkinson’s, 11 a.m.
Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program education event. Bill Snyder will be present at lunch. A total of 10% of the sales will be donated to the program. Pork and chicken slider buffet.
Rockin K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sitting Pretty at 6 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: Flowers in the Mountains at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Temple Falls at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Spring One-Acts: Pirates of Penzance and Don’t Fear the Reaper, 7 p.m.
MHS Performing Arts Department and MHS Thespian Troupe 941 will perform.
Tickets: $7, or $5 with a canned food donation.
Rezac Auditorium, MHS West.
ReadMHK Read-In: Featuring Queer Authors, 7 p.m.
Bring an excerpt of a work by a queer author to read aloud or perform for the group. Each person will have up to five minutes to perform something that is appropriate for an audience of ages 12 and older.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play, 7:30 p.m.
Set in the 1880s, based on the old treatment for “hysterical women.”
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: The Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Senior Recital: Niko, 7 p.m.
Kirmser hall, McCain Auditorium.
Live music: M31, 7 p.m.
The Bassment: One Love Pub, 307 B. South Seth Child Road.
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m.
The beloved movie, brought to life onstage.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org, 785-537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 and 29, and May 5 and 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 and May 7.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Baseball at UC Irvine, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats; ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Irvine, California.
SATURDAY
Earth Day.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Pink Up the Pace, 8 a.m.
A 5K and mile-long walk up and down Poyntz.
Register: $25-$30, downtownmhk.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Party for the Planet: An Earth Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Booths, entertainment and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado College, noon.
Buser Family Stadium.
Record Store Day, 10 a.m.
Line starts outside at 7 a.m. Live music around 1 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Earth Day Party, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Slushies and flowers.
Tickets: $15, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Family Fossil Hike, 2-4 p.m.
Rain or shine, look for ancient life. Wear walking shoes and bring a water bottle.
Cost: $6 for FHDC members, $8 for non-members.
Registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Tuttle Creek Dam Spillway.
Beginner Foxtrot Class, 2 p.m.
No experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free to private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival, 3 p.m.
Theme: Friends of Dorothy. Parade begins at 3 p.m.
City Park.
Composition Recital: Malachi Williams, 4 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Collegium Musicum Early Music Ensemble and Blue Earth Camerata, 7 p.m.
St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.
Live music: Arthur Dodge and The Horsefeathers, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Whiskey South Forty Band, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $16, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 421 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Manhattan High Prom, 9 p.m. to midnight.
Manhattan Town Center.
SUNDAY
Kansas without the Kanza, 2:30 p.m.
A presentation: “Kansas Without the Kanza: Understanding How the Kanza Homeland Became K-State.”
Free and open to the public.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
KSU Wind Symphony and Wind Ensemble Concert, 3 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Also Kiteflying. Bring a kite or buy one at the Blue Sage Gallery and set sail.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Rich Yarges with Jeff Pfannenstiel, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.