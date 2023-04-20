Pride2021-8
Buy Now

Little Apple Pride committee member Jerry Sextro hands out free popsicles to the crowd gathered for the 2021 Pride Picnic in Blue Earth Plaza.

 Photo by Vivienne Uccello

The Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at City Park in Manhattan.

This year’s theme is Friends of Dorothy. The theme is a nod to both Dorothy of Wizard of Oz and the phrase that means an LGBTQ person.

Tags