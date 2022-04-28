Calling all book lovers!
The Manhattan Library Association Book Sale returns this year, although in a different location than usual.
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, highly-discounted books will be for sale at Wefald Pavilion in City Park. Friday is only for MLA members, but people will be able to join MLA on site, for people who really want to buy books early.
The sale starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Trivia: Earth Day, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Orchestra Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
No tickets needed. Must be 21 or older.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Visit Meadowlark to find home goods for sale, which benefit the Good Samaritan Fund. Cash or credit card.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Meadowlark Market, 120 N. Scenic Drive.
Track and Field at Corky/Crofoot Shootout, 1:30 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
Coffee Hour: Latvia, 4-5 p.m.
Learn about the geography and culture of Latvia.
For information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Via Zoom.
Manhattan Library Association Book Sale, 5:30 p.m.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30 and 1-3:30 p.m. May 1.
The sale is open to the public April 30 and May 1, while the first night is for MLA members only.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Pups and Cups, 6-8 p.m.
An evening of pups and cups of ice cream.
Pi Kappa Phi, 513 Sunset Ave.
Paint and Sip: Spring Barn, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Never Tell Me the Odds at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Baseball at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Bally Sports Oklahoma, KMAN.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Hale of a Time, 6:30 p.m.
Food and drinks while exploring Hale.
Hale Library.
K-State Drag Show, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: free with K-State ID, $10 for general admission.
McCain Auditorium.
Pop-Up Concert: Ben Cosgrove, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering to support the Volland Residency Program. Free popcorn, beverages by donation.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Store, Alma.
Senior Recital: Sarrah Sultz, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Theatre: Oliver!, 7:30 p.m.
A musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $12-$20, manhattanarts.org, or 537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 30, May 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. May 1 and May 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Flute Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
JCLT presents: Peter and the Starcatcher, 7:30 p.m.
An orphan is shipped to a distant island with a mysterious trunk on board.
Tickets: jcoperahouse.org, or 785-238-3906.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Esper Winds, Ellyria and Starslinger, 9 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: $10.
Far Out Arcade, 1101 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Rowing at Sunflower Showdown, all day.
Kansas City, Kansas.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Junk in the Trunk Community Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
City Park Waterpark parking lot, City Park.
Randolph City Wide Garage Sales, 8 a.m.
Randolph City Park.
Girls on the Run 5K, 8:30 a.m.
Register: $15-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/65773.
CiCo Park.
Zen at the Zoo, 8:30 a.m.
All-levels yoga class with Jessa of Chapter 5 Yoga. Ticket includes a one hour yoga class, post-event zoo admission and refreshments.
Tickets: $20, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
Sunset Zoo.
K-State Gardens Run for the Roses, 9 a.m.-noon.
Begin and end the race in the K-State Gardens, going around campus.
K-State Gardens.
Guided Konza Prairie Hikes, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Explore the tallgrass prairie while guides provide insights. Each hike is 2.6 miles and take no more than 90 minutes. Each hike leaves every 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wear appropriate clothing and walking shoes. Each tour is first-come, first-served and capped at 15 participants. Meet at the trailhead.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
Baby Animal Days, 10 a.m.
Meet farm babies, like chicks, ducklings, kittens, calves and more.
Tickets: $15-$45, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/baby-animal-days-2022.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
STEM Activities for Kansas Science Festival, 1-5 p.m.
Meet researchers from all career stages and community science practitioners.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Masters Recital: Mengting Yu, 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Waltz Class, 2 p.m.
Learn the basics of Waltz.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Tea in the Tulips, 3:30 p.m.
Eat finger sandwiches, macarons and drink tea while listening to the Konzanetta Quartet.
Wamego City Park.
Film: Ghost in the Shell (not rated), 7 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
K-State Concert Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
SUNDAY
Student Recitals: Percussion, 11:30 a.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Senior Recital: Braedon Bomgardner, 1 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Girls Day Out with Made: Decor, 2-4:30 p.m.
Marcy from Made:Decor will walk participants through making a craft. Tickets required. Space is limited. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Tickets: $45-$65, madedecor.com/events.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: KSU Saxophone Chamber Music Concert, 2-4 p.m.
Tickets: $15, eventbrite.com.
Anna Marie Wytko, professor of saxophone, and her quartets.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Grill to Go will sell food from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Graduate Voice Recital: Katherine Westhoven, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Student Recitals: Percussion, 4:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Senior Recital: Taton Bennett, 5 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior Composition Recital: Emma Lansdowne, 7:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Horn Studio Recital: 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.