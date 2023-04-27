Grab a tote bag and head to City Park this weekend for the Manhattan Public Library’s annual book sale.
The sale begins Friday, for members of the library’s association. Then, the sale opens to the general public on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., and it will continue on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The books will be set up in the Wefald Pavilion.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Game Night at Hale Library, 5:30 p.m.
No cost; no registration required.
Hale Library, Second Floor.
Ahead of Her Time and Ours: the Lynda Benglis Artforum, 5:30 p.m.
A panel discussion of the artist.
Thompson Hall, Room 101.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $5, eventbrite.com.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Purple Flower at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Wilber at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Pastel Stream at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Abstract Colorful Horse at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Guests include Nirvana Hope, Hunter Perez and Marilyn Rogers.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: M31, 7:30 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 N. Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Faculty Violin and Piano Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
BayoU GatorCraw Fest, 4 p.m.
A two-day music and food festival.
Also Saturday.
Tickets: $5-$150, eventbrite.com.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Manhattan Library Association Book Sale, 5:30 p.m.
Friday night is open to MLA members. April 29 and 30 are open to the public.
For more information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
City Park, Wefald Pavilion.
K-State Baseball vs Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Senior Recital: Paige Padgett, 7 p.m.
A one-mile loop bike ride between Downtown Poyntz and Aggieville.
First Presbyterian Church.
Final Friday: Critical Mass, 7 p.m.
Riley County Courthouse.
“JCLT presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 29, 30, May 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m.
The beloved movie, brought to life onstage.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org, 785-537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and May 5 and 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, and May 7.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Barrier-Free Theatre by the K-State Drama Therapy Program, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Pancake Feed and Fundraiser, 8 a.m.
Raising funds for student lunches at Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt elementary schools.
Tickets: $8 for adults, $6 for children.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Concealed Carry Class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Post 1786 Golf Scramble, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
For information: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=138068&fbclid=IwAR0Ch4Z74WXXiHo388F_snRXh3oaxl7GuI0d6C3AUxs14qn6tNC0msryNgo
Stagg Hill Golf Club, 4441 Stagg Hill Road.
K-State Gardens Run for the Roses, 9 a.m.
A 5K and 1K walk. There will also be a virtual 5K.
For more information: k-state.edu/gardens/events/run.html.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Raising Riley Book Club: Play, 9 a.m.
Read “Play” by Stuart Brown and come together to discuss.
2101 Claflin Road.
KSU Guided Konza Prairie Hikes, 9 a.m.
Each hike is 2.6 miles and takes no more than 90 minutes. Bring a water bottle and sun protection.
Cost: free, but $2 donation at the trail encouraged.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
Kansas Science Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Meet researchers and community science practitioners.
Dopamine Dash begins at 9:30 a.m.; a 2.5-mile course from downtown Manhattan around City Park and back.
Downtown Manhattan.
Jazz Music Concert, 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, eventbrite.com.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Soothin’ and Groovin’, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Rector and Lawerence will perform.
Anderson Lawn, K-State.
Live music: Dylan Wheeler, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Select vehicles will have the hoods open. Regular admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Junior Recital, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Youth Outdoor Adventure Challenge, 2-6 p.m.
For youth ages 5-14.
Tickets: $34.50, register.chronotrack.com/r/72994.
Wild Wood Adventure Park, 375 Johnson Road.
Collegiate Chorale Concert, 2:30 p.m.
St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.
Senior Recital: Christopher Hovis, 3 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Provider Appreciation Event, 3-5 p.m.
Celebration of early childhood providers.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails.
Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Recital: Catherine Stagner, 5 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Brian Regan, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $24.50-$54, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.