As the holiday season ramps up, some area events are winding down. That doesn’t mean the weekends are going to be boring, though.
Around Manhattan, there are a handful of concerts over the weekend, including recitals by K-State students and faculty. There are also two shows down the highway at the CL Hoover Opera House in Junction City, including the comedy of Etta May and a free showing of “Matilda Jr.”
The last home game of the football season also kicks off at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 4:30 p.m., where the Cats take on the Baylor Bears. After the game, the city will clear out a bit, as the students make their way home to visit family for Thanksgiving break.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Festival of Trees, 6 p.m.
A live auction event to fund the Flint Hills Volunteer Center programs.
Tickets: $55, 32auctions.com/fhvcfot2021. Live auction event is open to guests 21 and older.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Lord of the Rings Trivia, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, arrive early. Teams of no more than four.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Texas, 7 p.m.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Voice Studio: Amy Rosine, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Hills.
The Southern-Fried Comedy of Etta May, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Recital: Chamber Sticks and Strings, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Faculty Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Mike Greim, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Wade D. Brown, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: Dallas Wayne Pryor, 8:30 p.m.
Fat’s Bar, 1209 Laramie St.
Live music: Funtabi and Manhattan Mob, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $8, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Paint and Sip: Moonstruck, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball at NC State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ACCNX, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Raleigh, North Carolina.
FriYay Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Night Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and Friendsgiving Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Matilda Jr., 7 p.m.
The movie brought to life on stage.
No cost.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
BirdHouse Music: Justin Roth, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12-18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Till Willis, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Tanner Usrey with Them Dirty Roses, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Author Book Signing, noon-2 p.m.
Regina Breshears will read her book at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Books-a-Million, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Football vs. Baylor, 4:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Open House and Art Reception, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
New installments of artwork by Dianna Bartel, Julie Hansen and Clarissa Randolph. Dianna Bartel will join the event.
No cost to attend, but beverages can be purchased with cards only.
Blue Sage Gallery at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, pick up a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
All-levels yoga led by Jessa Voos, followed by guest speakers.
Kelly Yarbrough and Rebecca Katzenmeier will speak around 5:30 p.m.
Bring your own yoga mat.
Blue Sage Gallery at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.