Sunset Zoo is celebrating Grandparents Day on Saturday.
Grandparents can enjoy quality time with kids or grandchildren while exploring animal exhibits. Grandparents receive free admission with a paid child’s ticket.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Yoga and Feng Shui: Intentional design for a home of comfort and ease, 6:30 p.m.
Adults and teens in sixth grade and up can do a DIY skill and learn simple yoga breathing techniques.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Student Welcome: First Book and Common Works of Art Open House, 5:30 p.m.
Video of Roger Shimomura’s “Memories of Childhood,” prizes and more.
Beach Museum of Art.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 6:30 p.m.
The Little Grill.
Live music: Philosophy of Lions, 7 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer vs Memphis, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
FRIDAY
Launching Next-Gen K-State: 2023 State of the University, 3 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Reading: Kij Johnson, 3:30 p.m.
No cost. Open to the public.
Register: tinyurl.com/kijkstate.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
HandsOn Kansas State and the Harvesters Community Food Network of Topeka will distribute food while for free while supplies last. Vehicles can line up from the C1 entrance along the east side of Kimball Avenue beginning at 3:30 pm.
C-1 Parking Lot, K-State Rec Center.
Little House Birthday Campfire, 5:30 p.m.
Current and prospective Girl Scouts are invited to celebrate the Girl Scout Little House’s 90th birthday.
Donations accepted. S’more kits available for $2.
Little House, 321 Sunset Ave.
September Stroll in the Gardens, 5:30 p.m.
A walk with light refreshments.
K-State Gardens.
Pretty in Pink, 6 p.m.
‘80s block party.
The Press, 1531 Yuma St.
K-State Volleyball vs UT Martin, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Nashville, Tennessee.
Paint and Sip: Thunder and Lightning, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Bottoms Up at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Flint Hills in Abstract at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Kelley Hunt, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15+, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Diamond Rio, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$89, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Amicitia Duo, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Grandparents Day at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Little Apple Flea Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
K-State Football vs Troy, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
K-State Volleyball at Lipscomb, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Nashville, Tennessee.
SUNDAY
Vendor Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Shop local vendors.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pie Party, 2-4 p.m.
Live music, pie and ice cream. Bring a lawn chair.
Riley County Genealogical Society, 2005 Claflin Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Soccer, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Movies on the Grass: “To Be Takei,” 7 p.m.
A speaker will present prior to the movie.
Town Hall, Leadership Studies building, K-state.