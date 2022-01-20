Now that the students have returned for the semester, so have the events in the area.
K-State student athletes will compete in basketball games, tennis matches and track and field meets over the next few days.
Additionally, there are plenty of opportunities to hear some local and area musicians.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Beer Tasting, 6 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Third Thursday Pillow Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday DIY at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m.
Registration: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Dinosaur BINGO, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Philosophy of Lions, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field — Austra Skujyte Women’s Pentathlon, 10 a.m.
Also K-State Track and Field — DeLoss Dodds Invitational and Steve Fritz Men’s Heptathlon at 11 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Manhattan.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Larry Llama at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: January Winter, 4 p.m.
Registration: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Film: Dazed and Confused (Rated R), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
BirdHouse Music: April Verch and Cody Walters, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Randall King with Aaron Copeland, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12 for general admission, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
MLK Day of Service, all day.
For information: events.k-state.edu/group/mlk_observance_week.
Pancake Feed, 7 a.m.
Keats Center.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs South Dakota, 10 a.m.
Also vs Missouri State at 2 p.m.
Manhattan.
Zen at the Zoo, 11 a.m.
Chapter 5 Yoga instructors will lead a full 60-minute session.
Tickets: secure.rec1.com/KS/manhattan-ks/catalog.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Bar Olympics, 2 p.m.
Five stations to work through, prizes, drink specials and more.
Tickets: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
DoughBro Movie Night, 6:15 p.m.
Watch Encanto with the family. No outside food or drinks permitted.
DoughBro, 307 S. Seth Child Road.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
A concert presented as a fundraiser for Aging Well.
Tickets: $12-$25, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs South Dakota vs. Missouri State, 11 a.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.