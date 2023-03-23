If you’re doing some spring cleaning, don’t forget to take that old, good condition bicycle to the Manhattan Parks and Rec Bike Swap this Sunday.

Adults and children can take their bike that no longer works for them — whether it’s too small or it takes up space in the garage — and swap for another. Mechanics will be at Wefald Hall in City Park, waiting to help change out tires and tubes, as well as make repairs to pedals to make sure the bike works for a new owner. Meanwhile, Riley County Emergency Services will fit free bike helmets.

