If you’re doing some spring cleaning, don’t forget to take that old, good condition bicycle to the Manhattan Parks and Rec Bike Swap this Sunday.
Adults and children can take their bike that no longer works for them — whether it’s too small or it takes up space in the garage — and swap for another. Mechanics will be at Wefald Hall in City Park, waiting to help change out tires and tubes, as well as make repairs to pedals to make sure the bike works for a new owner. Meanwhile, Riley County Emergency Services will fit free bike helmets.
The party starts at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.
Sweet Sixteen game in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Watch, listen, live stats: TBS, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
New York City, New York.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Mermaid at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Hippie Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Cider vs Beer Tasting, 6:30 p.m.
Samplings of four of each, with Manhattan Brewing Company beer.
Tickets: $25, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice Community Social, 6:30 p.m.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Jeff Pfannenstiel and Dave Spiker, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Featuring Shawn Bruce, Anthony Gude, Jamie Rogers and Aaron Thornton.
Cost: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
FRIDAY
Kansas LGBTQ+ Leadership Conference, all day.
Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Flint Hills Combo, 7 p.m.
Flight Crew Coffee, 423 Poyntz Ave.
TV and Movie SINGO, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, 7 p.m.
Meal and show free for students with valid KSU ID, who have registered in advance, kstateupc.com.
K-State Student Union ballroom.
Clue: On Stage, 7:30 p.m.
The board game antics brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Paramount, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Special Olympics Pancake Feed and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 7:30-10 a.m.
Tickets: $5.
LongHorn Steakhouse, 505 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids K-State Garden Club, 10 a.m.
Topic: what do kids and plants both need? The first of five sessions to spark interest in gardening for kids in first through third grades.
Registration: 785-532-3271 or ksugardens@k-state.edu.
K-State Gardens Visitors Center.
Rohling Homestead Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Easter eggs, baby animals and activities.
Cost: $5 per person.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Live music: Atomic Blonde, 10 a.m.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Sigma Kappas Mom’s Weekend Make and Take Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Animals Around the World, 2 p.m.
Meet insects and animals from around the world by Sunset Zoo.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Dart Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Family Fossil Hike, 2-4 p.m.
A guided hike through prehistory.
Cost: $6-$8, in person, flinthillsdiscovery.org, or 785-587-2726.
Tuttle Creek Dam Spillway.
Beginner Hustle Class, 2 p.m.
No experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, no cost for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 5 p.m.
Supporting Manhattan Optimist Park maintenance projects.
Cost: $4-7.50.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Lavender Planting Class, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $45, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/lavender-planting-class
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Gold Label Soul, 8 p.m.
Motown, RnB, soul and funk.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Select hoods will be open.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Manhattan Parks and Rec Bike Swap, 1 p.m.
Bring a working bike, take a working bike. Riley County Emergency Services will fit free helmets. Children and adults welcome. Bike mechanics will change tubes, tire and fix pedals, as well as pumps to inflate tires. At 3 p.m., any remaining bikes will be given away.
Wefald Hall, City Park.
Senior Voice Recital: Hannah Sullivan, 3 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church.