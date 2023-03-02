There are several opportunities to jam out this weekend.
On campus, see R.E.S.P.E.C.T. at McCain Auditorium or Cendrillon: A Cinderella Opera in Nichols Hall Thursday evening, or Quite Frankly with Malek Azrael and the Vibez Friday evening in a free concert at the K-State Student Union.
Around town, try the Bluemont Hotel or Finn’s Neighborhood Pub on Thursday evening, or The Hat in Aggieville on Friday. If you were lucky enough to get a ticket early, you could also hear the Dueling Pianos show at Liquid Art Winery on Saturday. There will also be a show Saturday evening featuring a Junction City native who performed on the NBC show The Voice in Junction City at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Magic with Jack the Magician, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
’90s Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Trivia centered around 90s sitcoms.
Cost: $5, pay at the door.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Cendrillon: A Cinderella Opera, 7:30 p.m.
The beloved children’s story.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and March 4 and 2:30 p.m. March 5.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live Music Series: Caleb Nelson, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Spencer McConaghy, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 141 Anderson Ave.
What Matters to Me and Why: David Ollington, noon.
The academic advisor for the sociology, anthropology and social work will present “The Power of Words.”
Town Hall, Leadership Studies Building.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Manhattan.
Lecture: Ron Goldberg, 4 p.m.
A leader of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power during the HIV/AIDS crisis, Goldberg will read from his memoir “The Boy with the Bullhorn.”
Wildcat Chamber, K-State Student Union.
K-State Baseball vs Army, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Purple Forest at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Tree Frog at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Mama Bear at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Teen Night, 6 p.m.
Teens ages 13 to 18 can attend, eat snacks, watch movies and play games.
Cost: $2, secure.qgiv.com/for/teencen; teens do not need to be clients to attend.
Pawnee Mental Health, 1650 Hayes Drive.
FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Cornhole Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $73, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live in the Courtyard: Quite Frankly with Malek Azrael and the Vibez, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free to the public.
K-State Student Union.
Live music: Kolby Cooper with Logan Jahnke, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 4
K-State Rowing vs OU/UCO/Tulsa, all day.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Fake Patty’s Day, 9 a.m.
Live music from The Box Turtles and Derek Calvin and The All Nighters at Tubby’s.
Aggieville.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-compay.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-march-4th/677.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Tread Talk: 1969 Plymouth GTX, 11 a.m.
Jim and Linda Muller will present.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Stonehill, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Dueling Pianos, 6:30 p.m.
Howl2Go will perform.
Tickets: sold out.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
A Night with Justin Aaron, 7 p.m.
The Voice semi finalist and Junction City native.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
K-State Rowing at OU Scrimmage, all day.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
K-State Basketball vs Army, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.