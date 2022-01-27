Enjoy the weather and hit up a local trail or museum, because Saturday is Kansas Day.
Celebrate the state’s 161st birthday by learning more about the history of Kansas, the state’s landmarks or just getting out and enjoying the beauty. Visit the Konza Prairie, one of the museums in town, or just take a walk in your neighborhood.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Considering the Dance Film “Martin” by Gordon Parks, 5:30 p.m.
A live stream conversation in conjunction with the exhibition: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I come.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
SINGO: Theme Songs, 7 p.m.
No cost to play. Prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy Night, 9 p.m.
No cost to enter or sign up. Each comic gets five minutes on stage. Hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Open and Multis, 11 a.m.
Also 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
After Hours: Saturday Morning Vibes, noon-2 p.m.
Grab a cereal treat-themed goodie bag and watch cartoons. Open to K-State students.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Laying of the Wreaths and Candlelight Ceremony, 1:30 p.m.
Also via Zoom. Passcode: 418167.
Ahearn Field House.
Paint and Sip: Snow Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Turtle at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Winter Silence at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also SaturdayDIY at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: Pig (Rated R), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID. Showing includes subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
K-State Student Union.
Live music: Wayne Goins and Friends, 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Charles Williams on piano; Bill McKemy on bass; Martin Morrison on drums: Craig Treinen on saxophone; Nick Schroeder on trumpet; and Wayne Goins on guitar.
Tickets: $10-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Kansas Day, all day.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Hy-Vee Annual Health Fair, noon-2 p.m.
Try products, get coupons and more.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Oxford, Mississippi.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: Schmitz Blitz, 8 p.m.
Dirty Dawg Saloon, 531 N. Manhattan Ave.
SUNDAY
Work Day Phase 2, 10 a.m.
Help set up for Valentine’s Day.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
See under the hoods of certain cars.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.