A ‘“happy birthday” is in order for the state.
Kansas Day is Friday, when the state celebrates being accepted into the Union in 1861. This year is the 160th celebration.
Normally, places like the Kansas Historical Society or the Flint Hills Discovery Center would invite school-aged students for a day of activities. With virus concerns, some of those events are pushed online this year.
The Discovery Center will host two days of workshops for preschoolers through sixth graders on Thursday and Friday, all via Zoom.
Wear your Kansas pride and encourage your fellow Kansans to learn about the state going into the weekend.
Here’s a look at some local and area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Kansas Day Virtual Workshops, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For students in preschool through sixth grade, learn about Kansas in 25-minute sessions, including a live box turtle and salamander.
Cost: single session price, $45. Registration: 587-2726, or email fhdceducation@cityofmhk.com.
Also Friday.
Presented via Zoom.
Keeping Groceries Alive webinar, 1:30 p.m.
An eight-part series presents steps for a successful grocery store model, with each week focusing on a different topic pertaining to the transition. Through March 18.
Free to grocers, prospective grocers and community stakeholders.
Register: ruralgrocery.org.
Beach Museum of Art livestream discussion: “The Learning Tree,” 5:30 p.m.
Join the conversation about the semi-autobiographical novel and film by Gordon Parks.
Read the 1963 novel or view the 1969 film on Amazon Prime, then join Aileen June Wang and Tra Coleman for a discussion on the story based on Gordon Parks in Fort Scott.
Join the free program via Zoom.
Register: beach.k-state.edu
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FRIDAY
Kansas Day
K-State Track and Field’s Austra Skujyte Women’s Pentathlon/Steve Fritz Men’s Heptathlon, 10 a.m.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
Fusion Red Release Party, 4-8 p.m.
Try the newest bottle off the line, Fusion Red with complimentary samples and special bottle discounts.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Snow Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Minion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Sessions start at $20. For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost begins at $68. Materials provided. For information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
After Hours: Drag Bingo, 7-8 p.m.
Join Drag Queen Alyssa Edwards, season five contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, for a chance to win prizes. Video information released prior to the event.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Jayme Green live at Prairie Fire Winery, 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy a well-spaced time welcoming Jayme Green back to the winery.
Seating will be spaced and set up for groups of four people. Masks required when moving indoors.
Also Megan Luttrell from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon.
Check out what’s hiding underneath hoods of select vehicles.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.