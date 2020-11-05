It’s been quite the week and quite the year.
With forecasted weather in the 70s through the weekend in Manhattan, now might be the time to forget about some of the stress with election season for a few hours and, safely, enjoy some music, theater or time outside.
Taking a walk through the prairie at Prairiewood, seeing the cute version of “A Christmas Carol” or cheering on the K-State Wildcats through any of the games this weekend might be the best way to let a little stress go. Just remember to maintain six feet of distance when possible and wear a face mask over your nose and mouth.
Here’s a look at some events going on this weekend:
THURSDAY
Free COVID-19 Testing, 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or doctor’s referral needed. Drive-up testing and PCR nasal swab test. Everyone is welcome and results are available within a few days. Children will receive a free book.
Pottorf Hall.
Sips & Service: Car Maintenance 101, 6:30 p.m.
Demonstrations and fun as staff touch on the basics, like jumping a car or changing a tire. Advance registration required through Eventbrite. Limited to 24 guests.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Dance Dance Revolution Throwback Night, 7 p.m.
Enjoy the magic of the arcade phenomenon of yesteryear.
Free snacks at the conclusion of the event.
Bluemont Room, K-State Student Union, second floor.
FRIDAY
K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Listen: KMAN.
Lubbock, Texas.
International Coffee Hour: Nepal, 4 p.m.
Student presenters share thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
A Seussified Christmas Carol, 6 p.m.
Starring local kids in grades 3-8, see a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ more beloved Christmas story in rhymed couplets. Directed by Molli Maberry, assisted by Penny Cullers and Indigo Belanger.
Seating limited, masks required.
Tickets: manahttanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Paint & Sip: Cattail Birds, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Piggy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint & Sip: Fall Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Boss Lady at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Costs and projects vary. For more information and tickets, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
After Hours: Spa Night, 7 p.m.
Partake in guided yoga, art therapy with mandala coloring pages and pick up a goody bag filled with self-care items.
Limited capacity, first-come, first-served. Bring your own yoga mat for 7 p.m. yoga session.
Courtyard and Forum Hall, K-State Student Union, ground floor.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m.
Concert. Door opens at 7 p.m., concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $12-150.
Tickets: thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Lubbock, Texas.
Open Board Game Meetup, 1-6 p.m.
The board game library will be open and free to play anything.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
K-State Football vs Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: FOX, K-State Sports Network.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Piano Studio Recital, 1 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flint Hills Children’s Choir, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Bluestem Choir performs at 3:30 p.m. and the Konza Choir performs at 5 p.m.
No cost. Online event.