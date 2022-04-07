K-State Open House returns this Saturday for the public to check out what’s going on around campus.
Families can come take tours of the residence halls, visit the Kansas State University Gardens, take tours of the newly renovated Hale Library, and celebrate 25 years of the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
Meanwhile, learn about university activities and greek life at the Union, or catch “Jumanji: The Next Level” at 3:30 p.m. in Forum Hall.
For a full list of events, visit k-state.edu/openhouse.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Spring Garden Maintenance, 6-7 p.m.
Peggy Griffith, Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener and professional landscaper, will present tips on clean-up, preparation and planting.
Register: events.k-state.edu or 316-261-8500. Via Zoom.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Samples of chicken pot pie, mac and cheese pie and apple pie, with paired beverages. Pies by TheraPie.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Meat Bingo, 7 p.m.
A meat-themed Bingo night. Prizes include local lamb, pork and Wagyu beef.
Tickets: $13.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Brewing Co.
Manhappenin’ Magazine Spring Release, 7 p.m.
Live music from the Box Turtles. Ages 18 and older allowed from 7 to 9 p.m.
Yard Bar, 1213 Moro St.
Graduate Recital: Mary Dredger, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Presence of Absence: Gordon Parks Through an Empathetic Lens, 7:30 p.m.
Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective in concert, under the direction of Andrew F. Scott and Matthew Gaynor.
Tickets: Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or via McCain Ticket Office phone, 785-532-6428.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
AsterHouse Design and Furnish Warehouse Sale, 8 a.m.
Furniture sale.
Also 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 9, and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. April 10.
409 Poyntz Ave.
Nature Together: Calls and Sounds, 9-10 a.m.
Hear the sounds of nature. Wear sun protection and refillable water bottles as necessary. Pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Also 9-11 a.m. April 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
Vintage Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Vintage clothing sale from two local sellers.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Baylor, noon.
Waco, Texas.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
Drive-up food distribution event. Walk-up is available.
Take Marlatt Avenue west to College Avenue, then drive South on College AVenue to Kimball Avenue, then east on Kimball Avenue to turn into the entrance.
Parking lot C-1 of the Peters Recreation Complex.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lubbock, Texas.
Mini Sign Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Choose a project and create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: Jumanji: The Next Level (Rated PG-13), 7 p.m.
No cost viewing.
Also 7 p.m. April 9.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Music Honors Recital and Awards Ceremony, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
A Tribute to Carol Burnett and Friends, 7:30 p.m.
Some skits and songs that highlight the humor of the show.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
K-State Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Campus tours, food, entertainment and more.
K-State.
Easter Egg Hunt and Food Drive, 8:45 a.m.
Bring non-perishable food items for the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Families can also enjoy a puppet show, snacks and crafts.
Bring your own baskets or bags.
Arrive by 9:15 a.m. to register.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Expedition Asia Grand Opening, 9 a.m.
Crafts and performances, as well as tortoise feedings.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Kansas City Tournament, 10 a.m.
Kansas City, Missouri.
Magical Unicorn Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.
Emma the Unicorn will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Kids Kanvas: Easter Bunny, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Pastel Stream at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Pink Llama at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Senior Recital: Sage Williams, 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Megan Luttrell, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Live music: Cover-Ups, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Michael T. Brown and Friends, 7 p.m.
Saturday evening jazz. Show is 18 and older until 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock N Roll, 7:30 p.m.
A tribute show.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Air Force, 11 a.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Volunteer Orientation, 11 a.m.
Learn how to assist Hope Ranch.
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, 3715 W. 69th Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Texas, noon.
Austin, Texas.
Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, 3 p.m.
Featured on Ellen, the Tonight Show and more, see a group of rescue dogs perform stunts, dances and more. Perondi will also discuss how to care for dogs and the benefits of rescuing animals.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Plant Market Meet-Up and Sale, 3-4 p.m.
Peace Memorial Auditorium, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Recital: Tubes, 5 p.m.
Flute and Trombone Choir.
All Faiths Chapel.
New Works for Pierrot Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
Flute, clarinet, violin, viola, percussion and piano performances, written by K-State students Andrew Bell, Alan Bell and Jacob Thomas.
All Faiths Chapel.