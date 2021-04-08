K-State Open House has moved online this year with three days of virtual events.
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and through 6 p.m. Saturday, watch webinars, tours and panels at K-State. Events include K-State History Trivia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a printmaking demonstration at 9 a.m. Friday showing how to make a t-shirt and student panels from students in the different colleges at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
For the full agenda, registration for certain events and Zoom passwords, visit k-state.edu/openhouse.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Film: “Soul,” all day.
Watch the Pixar movie from home. A link to watch the film will be posted at 8 a.m., with access through 11 p.m. Sunday.
Livestream conversations: Mapping the Future of Tallgrass Prairie Landscapes, 5:30 p.m.
K-State grasslands biologist Zak Ratajczak and Beach Museum of Art designer and data visualization programmer Luke Dempsey will present their work.
Registration: beach.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Tips for Shade Garden Plants, 6 p.m.
K-State Extension Master Gardener Kathy Bagwell will discuss.
Registration: 316-261-8500 or via the Wichita Public Library website.
Via Zoom.
Live Music: Bryan Knowles, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Baylor, all day.
Manhattan.
Coffee Hour: Egypt, 4 p.m.
International Student and Scholar Services hosts a forum for international students to showcase their home countries.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Via Zoom.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
Mobile food distribution is open to the Manhattan and K-State communities with fresh fruits and vegetables at no cost, while supplies last.
Participants may be asked to open and close a door or trunk, then volunteers will place food items directly into the vehicles.
Take Marlatt Avenue west to College Avenue, then drive south on College Avenue to Kimball Avenue, then turn into the C-1 lot entrance.
K-State Recreational Services, 101 Peters Recreation Complex.
Paint and Sip: Lakeside Starry Night, 6 p.m.
Bring your own beverage.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, KMAN.
Also Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Austin, Texas.
After Hours: NBA 2k21 Tournament, 7 p.m.
Winners of the team tournament will receive prizes.
Open to K-State students, staff, faculty and alum. Registration required. Play on PlayStation or Xbox.
Registration information: kstateupc.com/our-events/
Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m., Cornhole and Bag Set Workshop at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Open to the public, no cost.
Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Back to the ’80s, 7:30 p.m.
Bring some 80s trivia knowledge as modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time and finds herself navigating the past.
Tickets: $80 for a four-person table, $120 for a six-person table, columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
Also Saturday and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., and April 16-18 and April 23-25 at the same times.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
In Process: Selections from Alumni Musicals, 8 p.m.
Selections from four shows from four alumni. Shows include “Inn-Dependent” by Blake Cordell; “The Uncivil Ones” by Christian Duhamel, Charissa Bertels and ayomi Okada; “The Year After” by Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider; and “An American in Beirut” by Alex Wakim, Chantal Bilodeau and Jonah Kirkhart.
Picnic-style seating on the playing field with social distance protocols. Bring a blanket. Enter from the south end near the K-State Alumni Association building.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
West Stadium, K-State campus.
SATURDAY
Run Fasta Eat Pasta 5K, Run/Walk, all day.
Submit your time for the virtual 5k.
Walk or run 3.1 miles over the two days, by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $11, includes race t-shirt.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 East Highway 24.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Yoga on the Lawn, 10 a.m.
Bring a mat or towel.
K-State Recreation Complex.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Iowa State, noon.
Buser Family Park.
Manhattan Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas, noon.
Every dollar raised will go toward Special Olympics programming.
Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the plunge occurs at noon. Contests for best costume, top fundraising and team with most participants. All plungers must wear swimsuits under costumes. Participants can pay their own entry fee or raise the funds to cover the amount.
Cost: $75, plungeks.org.
West Stadium parking lot, K-State Campus.
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society Adoption Event, noon.
Come meet a new potential family member.
PetSmart, 895 S. Seth Child Road.
Midwest Dream Car Collection Anniversary Celebration, 2-5 p.m.
Ride-along experiences, a special kids exhibit and free cupcakes while supplies last to celebrate the Midwest Dream Car Collection’s second anniversary.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Board Games, 2-6 p.m.
Play games in the library or bring games from home.
The Village Geek, 105 North Third Street.
Daddy Daughter Tiki Dance Party, 6 p.m.
Live DJ, photo ops, prizes and more for dads and daughters to show their moves.
Tickets: $25, paragonperformancesports.com
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas, 11 a.m.
Manhattan.
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery. Grab a map and hit the trails. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Backpacking 1: The Basics, 4 p.m.
An introductory class to teach the basics of backpacking, including how to pack, what accessories are needed and tips from an experienced backpacker.
Seating limited with Zoom offering.
Tickets: $5, alpineshopevents.com/backpacking-1-the-basics/