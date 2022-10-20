K-State Homecoming kicks off this weekend with an in-person and virtual 5K at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Throughout the week, students will paint the windows in Aggieville, host a children’s carnival and host a parade in Aggieville. The fun culminates in the K-State home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Okt-FLU-BerFest, 3-6 p.m.
Kids activities and snacks. Free pumpkin with flu or COVID booster shot. Mini farmers market hosted by A&G Farms. Bring an insurance card.
Register: rileycountyks.gov/flu.
Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
K-State Baseball v John A. Logan College, 5 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Diwali/Festival of Lights Celebration, 5-7 p.m.
Celebrating a major festival of India symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Make a paper lantern, learn to drape a saree and enjoy festival music.
Beach Museum of Art.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lost Jack-O-Latern at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Black Dragon at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Ghostly Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Paint and Sip: Fall Birch at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiraiton.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Jeff Pfannenstiel, 6:30 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: JACKL, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $32, mcgrawsmanhattan.com.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
“Head Over Heels Musical,” 7:30 p.m.
The escapades of a royal family’s journey.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Funtabi with The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Randall King with Palmer Anthony, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
Music Curriculum Committee, 11:30 a.m.
McCain Auditorium.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, DIY Doormat Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday, and DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Velveteers, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma.
K-State Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Napoleon Dynamite BYOT, 7:30 p.m.
Hear from three of the stars of the movie, plus a screening of the film.
Tickets: $14.50-$59.00, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: JACKYL, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $32-$35, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 10:30 p.m.
Pre-show begins at 10 p.m., with film screening at midnight.
Admission: $5, includes pre-show, movie and prop bag.
More information: kstateupc.com/our-events/.
K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bargain Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf.
SPOOKtacular: BOO at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
Regular admission applies.
Also Friday and Oct. 24.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
CoCo Linked Pop-Up, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Permanent bracelet pop-up.
Public Hall.
Healthy You, Healthy BOO, 10 a.m.-noon.
Current Girl Scouts and family members, plus all girls in kindergarten through fifth grades can do hands-on activities related to healthy snacks and moving.
Register: gsksmo.wufoo.com/forms/z1qtyon01ybqqia/.
Peace Memorial Auditorium, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Volleyball vs Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Pup Crawl on Poyntz, 2-7 p.m.
Pay for an event bracelet, pop in to participating restaurants and receive a “pawcktails” and kisses from adoptable dog.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Cemetery Walking Tour, 2 p.m.
Interpreters will tell stories of some of Riley County’s most notable, but long passed, residents.
Registration: 785-565-6490 or museum@rileycountyks.gov. Limit of 60.
Sunset Cemetery.
Chili Crawl, 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
Twelve restaurants will participate. Tickets include chili sample and ice cream treat.
Tickets: $20, chilicrawl.com.
Aggieville.
Acoustic Junction “Octoberfest,” 6:30-9 p.m.
Music by the McDowell Barnburners, Chris Biggs and Ken Gustin, and polka music by Tallgrass Tunesmiths.
Food and drinks available from 6:30; music 7 to 9 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Church, 13497 Lower McDowell Creek Road.
K-State Football at TCU, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Costumes, Karaoke, and Cocktails, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $25, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/costume-karaoke-on-the-farm.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
SUNDAY
K-State Homecoming begins.
For a full schedule: k-state.com/participate/homecoming/indes/php.
K-State Homecoming Philanthropy 5K, 9 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc.
Memorial Stadium, 705 N. MLK Dr.
Guided Konza Hike, 1-4 p.m.
Bring a bottle of water, and dress appropriately for the weather.
Registration required, flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Tickets: $8 for FHDC members, $10 for non-members.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Konza Prairie Biological Station.
Duo Sr Trumpet Recital, 1:30 p.m.
Jessica Vanstory and Kate Washburn perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Priairewood Jazz Series hosted by Nate McClendon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Marilyn Rogers with The Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Cost: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Pant the Chant, 8 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.