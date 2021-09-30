Drive a bit East of Manhattan this weekend and hit up the annual OZtoberFest in Wamego.
The OZtoberFest Family Festival begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. Saturday, but the fun actually begins Friday evening. The Dark Side of the Rainbow — that is, The Wizard of Oz movie set to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon — begins at 7 p.m. in the Friendly Cooker parking lot.
Vendors will be selling goods, the Oz Museum will host special guests, and there will be nine costume categories where people can dress as Dorothy, the Wicked Witch, and more iconic characters or a chance to win an award.
For a full schedule of events: visitwamego.com/events/oztoberfest-2021.Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Farm and Ranch Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Find the latest in agriculture products, technology and services. Sponsored by Grass and Grain newspaper.
Admission and parking are free.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Let’s Talk Art, 5:30 p.m.
Kirk Sharp, director of the Gordon Parks Museum will discuss Gordon Parks in conjunction with the exhibition Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I come, with Beach Museum of Art Curator Aileen June Wang.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Queens of Pop SINGO, 7 p.m.
Sing along to the ladies who changed pop music. Prizes awarded each round. Arrive early.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour, 7:30 p.m.
American singer, songwriter and guitarist will perform.
Tickets: $14.50-$129, tickets.mccain.ksu.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Working, 7:30 p.m.
Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Sapphire Son’s, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy Night, 9 p.m.
Sign up begins at 8:30 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Coffee Hour, 4-5 p.m.
Join international students as they present the Philippines via Zoom.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Gallery Meet and Greet: Partners in Art, 5-7 p.m.
Meet the artists behind the artwork of the Partners in Art exhibit.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Volleyball at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Paint and Sip: Fall Passage, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Pastel Birches at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Pick your project from the gallery, and receive materials and step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Jazz at the Junction, 7 p.m.
An informal lobby concert featuring the Robert Rodriguez Jazz Quartet.
Tickets: $10 per person cover at the door.
C. L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Going, Going, Gone: A Columbian Murder Mystery Show, 7:30 p.m.
The long-lost ruby slippers are up for auction, but when the owner is murdered, whodunnit?
Dinner starts at 6:45 p.m. The menu includes chicken alfredo bake or baked ziti, salad, dessert and water.
Tickets: $40, bolumbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7:30 p.m.
A play about a musical. Murder and mayhem ensue.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Oct 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Movie: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (NR), 8-10 p.m.
Shown in conjunction with the Beach Museum Film Club virtual discussion group on Wednesday, Oct. 6 via Zoom.
No cost with K-State ID. Showings include subtitles.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Cauy Hayes, 8 p.m.
No cover.
Bluemont Hotel.
Live music: Dylan Wheeler with Charlie Hickman Band, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10 for general admission, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fall Fun Kickoff, with individual family games, photo op, mini petting zoo and more.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your car and stroll through the lot with a complimentary cup of coffee and a donut.
Also Tread Talk: Electric Vehicles at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Grandparents Day at the Pumpkin Patch, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Grandparents get in at half price while they watch the grandkids.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Low-sensory Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
The Flint Hills Discovery Center will adjust the lights and sounds to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders. The planned adjustments include pausing the light show and muting sound in the central dome, disabling hand dryers in the restrooms and lowering sound levels.
Regular admission rates apply; no pre-registration is not required. Masks required.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Current Stonecreek patients ages 6 months and older can stay in the car and get a flu shot. Regular and high-dose vaccines available.
Enter from Cumberland Road.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
OZtoberFest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
OZ costume contest, car show, Toto look-a-like contest and more in the annual fall family event celebrating the iconic movie set in Kansas.
Schedule and information: visitwamego.com/events/oztoverfest-2021, or Facebook event.
No cost for the festival, but some parts have separate wristbands or purchases.
Wamego.
K-State Football vs. OU, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
BIll Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com
Norman, Oklahoma.
SUNDAY
Senior Recital, 1 p.m.
Ryan Keith will play violin and Amanda Arrington will play piano. Music by Handel, Mozart, Piazzolla and Franck.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1418 Wildcat Creek Road.