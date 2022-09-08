Runners, tie your laces and get read to go. Race season is in full swing.
This weekend, head over to Saint George on Saturday morning to a race to kick off the Kawnsas Festival. Afterward, hit up the festival in the park.
Then, on Sunday, carve out a few hours to Konquer the Konza. Run either the 10K or the 25K race.
Of course, there are plenty of none running activities who don’t feel like a run.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$99, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: The Black Creatures with Sounds of Many, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10 for ages 21 and older, $15 for 18-20 year olds, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Randall King, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Volleyball vs. Rutgers, 10 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also at Loyola Chicago at 7:30 p.m.
Chicago, Illinois.
What Matters to Me and Why: Richard Linton, noon-1 p.m.
RSVP for in-person or Zoom: kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1U1lJhC597iqZJl.
Staley School of Leadership.
An Evening with Stan Weber, 5:30-8 p.m.
A chat about K-State athletics and raising funds for the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Wheatfield, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Water Dragon at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Sherlock Gnomes at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Pretty in Purple at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Soccer vs. Yale, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m.
A romantic comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Volleyball at Loyola Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Chicago, Illinois.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Kawnsas Fest Fun Run, 9 a.m.
An untimed race, but awards will be presented to the first three finishers.
Register: kawnsasfest.com/events/funrun/.
Kawnsas Fest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Park. Bands begin around noon.
St. George.
K-State Football vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball vs. St. Thomas, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Chicago, Illinois.
Celebration of the Flint Hills, 5-8:30 p.m.
Silent auction, vendors, and more.
Tickets: $35-$50.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Konquer the Konza 25K and 10K, 7:30 a.m.
Register: $70-$85, runthekonza.com.
Konza Prairie, 100 Konza Prairie Lane.
Grandparents Day, 9:30-5 p.m.
Grandparents receive free admission with a paid admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Sunflower Bazaar, 10 a.m.
Live music, food, shopping and sunflowers.
Tickets: $24.99-$54.99, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/sunflower-bazaar.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Tinkel Family Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction, 10 a.m.
Register at the door.
4725 Rockenham Road, St. George.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat. Suggested donation of $10. All-levels class taught by Maris Deaver of Chapter Five Yoga.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
9/11 Day of Remembrance.
Honoring Our Heroes Family Event, 3 to 5 p.m.
Flag display with family-friendly activities, music by the 1st Infantry Division Band and more.
9/11 Remembrance Picnic and Ceremony, 5 p.m.
Special remarks by Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Col. Tang with Fort Riley Irwin Army Community Hospital.
City Park, Manhattan.
Arts on the Green, 4 p.m.
Food, artwork, music and more. Benefitting Be Able.
731 Pierre St.