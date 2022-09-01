Start stretching in preparation of doing the Wabash and grab those kick-off keys, Wildcat fans.
The K-State Football team kicks off the new season this Saturday at 6 p.m. against South Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Head to the west parking lot to join the band, Willie the Wildcat, and the cheer and dance teams to greet the players and coaching staff about two and a half hours before kick-off, around 3:40 p.m.
Of course, there will be plenty to do to kick off Labor Day weekend that don’t include sports.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Flint Hills Community Open Forum, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
K-State Volleyball vs Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
K-State Soccer at Weber State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Ogden, Utah.
Student Welcome and K-State First Book Celebration, 5:30 p.m.
Celebrate “The Unthinkable” with games, activities, party favors and more.
Beach Museum of Art.
Art Auction Meet and Greet Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m.
Meet James Taylor and Kim Zito and learn about the Nov. 8 election.
The Clubhouse at Westbank Townhomes, 4841 Rockridge Court.
Adult and Teen DIY Night: Macrame Diffusers, 7-8 p.m.
Register: manhattnks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
President Richard Linton Inauguration, 2 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
K-State Volleyball vs North Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
Purple Power Play, 5-9 p.m.
Food trucks, beer garden, vendors and more to kick off the football season.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Train at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Cattail Birds at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Lakeside Moonrise at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Tote or Decorative Pillow Case Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
“Guys and Dolls,” 7:30 p.m.
A romantic comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Lainey Wilson with The Powell Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Cross Country vs Bob Timmons Invitational, TBD.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Vintage Flea Market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Little Batch Company, 1026 Poyntz Ave.
Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m.
Walk with Manhattan cardiologist Dr. Rashmi Thapa.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 1401 Anderson Ave.
Nature Explorers Jr.: Learning About Reptiles, 10 a.m.
Children ages 5 to 15 with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their caregivers, can get a hands-on and up-close experience. Wear sun protection and bring a water bottle.
No cost, but pre-registration required. Register under the participant’s name online, 785-587-2726, or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Tread Talk: 1925 RR Silver Ghost, 11 a.m.
Doug Meloan will present on the 1925 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Volleyball at UCF, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Orlando, Florida.
K-State Football vs South Dakota, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer vs Purdue, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery.
Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: BPM Trio and Ben Eisiminger, 7-10 p.m.
No cover, coolers or outside food or drink.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.