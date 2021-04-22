Theater is on full display this weekend, with the K-State Drag Show, “The Three Musketeers” and Back to the 80s all hitting different area stages.
This is the final weekend to see Back to the 80s at The Columbian Theater in Wamego, where a girl gets transported back to the past.
Meanwhile in Manhattan, Three Musketeers takes the stage for the first time this weekend at the Manhattan Arts Center.
While both of those have multiple showings, the K-State Drag Show is a one-night event, and an online one this year.
More information on how and when to catch these performances follows.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Earth Day
Grow Green Day, all day.
Donations to any of the 70 local organizations made through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation receive a 50% match, up to $20,000. Through 11:59 p.m.
Film: “Minari,” 5 p.m.
See the Academy Award nominated film following a Korean American family’s struggles in finding the American dream.
Instructions for how to watch the film: kstateupc.com/our-events/
Introduction to Container Gardening, 6 p.m.
Kevin Madden, Extension Master Gardener, will present tips to successfully grow vegetables, herbs and plants in containers.
Sponsored by the Wichita Public Library.
Registration: 316-261-8500 or online.
Make and Take Decoupage Class, 6-8 p.m.
Learn while doing large wood decor tags. Pick your paper design and add embellishments. All products included.
Tickets: $45, vintagemarketmanahttan.com. Limited seating.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Tallgrass Prairie, Ranchers View, 7 p.m.
Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, Joe Carpenter and Barb Downey talk about what land means to them.
The video will be posted on the Volland Store’s website at 7 p.m. and remain on the site for future viewing.
National Parks/Parks and Rec Trivia, 7 p.m.
Get caught up on the television show and brush up on National Parks knowledge in a combined trivia night in honor of Earth Day.
Teams of no more than four, seating limited.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Recital: Kansas State University Organ Studio, 7:30 p.m.
Performance of Eleven Chorale Preludes by Johannes Brahms.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Cauy Hayes, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave. Ste. A.
FRIDAY
Kansas GOP State Convention, 2 p.m.
Itinerary available on kansas.gop
Tickets: $75, secure.kansas.gop/stateconvention2021.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Poppy, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Piggy Pig at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Aspen Spring at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Subtle Opposites at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Drag Show, 7 p.m.
The 17th annual show goes virtual this year.
Link posted to kstateupc.com/our-events/ 48 hours before the show. No cost, tipping encouraged. Chat will be moderated; inappropriate content will be moderated.
“Back to the 80s,” 7:30 p.m.
Bring some 80s trivia knowledge as modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time and finds herself navigating the past.
Tickets: $80 for a four-person table, $120 for a six-person table, columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
Also Saturday and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
“The Three Musketeers,” 7:30 p.m.
D’Artagnan meets Athos, Porthos and Aramis and joins them to defend the Queen of France.
Social distance seating, masks required.
Tickets: $17 for adults, $10 for military, students and children. manhattanarts.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and April 30-May 2 at the same times.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Junk in the Trunk, 8 a.m.-noon
Community garage sale.
Registration ends at 1 p.m. Friday. Vendors are required to have their own cash for change. No retail sales.
Masks mandatory.
City Park parking lot near the waterpark.
Pink Up the Pace 5k and Honor Walk, 8 a.m.
Travel up and down Poyntz Avenue as a team, individual or virtual participant.
Kick off between Third and Fourth streets. Medals to the top three finishers in each age group in the 5k, honor walk participant receives a pink carnation.
Registration: $20-$25 register.chronotrack.com/r/59180. Includes a t-shirt and pizza and beer on AJ’s patio.
Downtown Manhattan.
Sunset Zoo Party for the Planet, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
See exhibits from the Konza Beekeepers Club, Master Gardeners and more to celebrate Earth Day. Presentations throughout the day at Chautauqua Pavilion.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
Adult and Child Workshop, 9:30 a.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. and Porch Makeover Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Pick a design and wood finish then receive step-by-step instructions to make a new piece of decor. Bring your own beverage.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Kids Studio, 10 a.m.
Kids ages 5 through 10 will repurpose materials to make a vehicle in honor of Earth Day.
Activity limited to the first 20 participants and tickets must be purchased in advance. One guardian must remain on site, but may view exhibits during the craft.
Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/146643190731 (or search Midwest Dream Car Collection)
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., then bags go flying at 11 a.m. Food and beer garden available all day. $50 per team.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Baby Animal Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Meet baby animals like kittens, chicks, calves and more. Staff will teach and assist kids of all ages how to hold the animals. Other activities open as well.
Also Sunday.
Tickets: $11-$17 per person, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/baby-animal-days. Some time slots sold out. Ages 2 and under get in for free.
A & H Farms, 1374 Collins Lane.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S Seth Child Road.
Open Board Games, 2-6 p.m.
Casual board gaming with options from the entire board game library, or bring games from home.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: Granger Smith, 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Earl Dibbles Jr with Slade Coulter.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Bike Swap, 1-4 p.m.
Bring a bike, take a bike.
City Park, Wefald Pavilion.
Open Trail Days at Prariewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water and bug repellent, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prariewood Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga with Susan Adams, 4:30 p.m.
Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga session.
Then Susan Adams, director of the Flint Hills Discovery Center, will speak.
Registration required via eventbrite. Bring your own mat.
Prariewood Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.