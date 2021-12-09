K-State fall graduates will walk across the stage this weekend, kicking off the last week of the semester.
Friday afternoon, the graduate school will begin commencement at 1 p.m. in Manhattan. At 7 p.m., the ceremony begins in Salina.
Throughout the day Saturday, graduates and their families will filter in and out of Bramlage, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences at 8:30 a.m. and ending with the College of Engineering at 4 p.m.
For more information and an FAQ, visit k-state.edu/graduation/.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Little Apple Aerials Class Demo, 5-8 p.m.
Also Solo Artist Eric Martin performing Christmas songs at 11 a.m. Saturday, Manhattan Tuba Christmas at 3 p.m. Saturday, The Next Step Dance Studio at 6 p.m. Saturday and Lebbin Piano Studio at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Recital: Brett Boline, 5:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Charcuterie and Tray Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday Night Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Christmas Music SINGO, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four can compete for prizes. No cost to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
1st Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert, 7 p.m.
No cost concert of holiday classics. First-come, first-serve seating.
Also 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
It’s A Wonderful Life, 7:30 p.m.
The classic holiday movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field — Carol Robinson Women’s and Attila Zsivoczky Men’s Winter Pentathlon, 10 a.m.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
K-State Fall 2021 Commencement, 1 p.m.
Graduate School graduation ceremony.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Book Signing: Bill Snyder and D. Scott Fritchen, 5-7 p.m.
The former K-State head football coach and the author will be signing Bill Snyder: My Football Life and the Rest of the Story.
K-State Super Store, 519 McCall Road.
Paint and Sip: Rudy, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Rudolph at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $22-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live theatre: And Then There Were None, 7:30 p.m.
The Agatha Christie show about ten strangers with wicked pasts brough to the local stage.
Masks required for unvaccinated audience members, and encouraged for vaccinated.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Hot breakfast, family photos with Santa, take-home ornaments and more.
Two staggered sessions, beginning at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Fall 2021 Commencement Schedule, 8:30 a.m.
Graduations schedule:
Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m.
Education, 10 a.m.
Business Administration, 11:30 a.m.
Agriculture, 1 p.m.
Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m.
Engineering, 4 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Santa at the Eagles Holiday Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pictures with Santa with a donation to the Toys for Manhattan. Buy holiday gifts, cookie decorating and a giveaway for a Kitchenaid mixer.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Brookings, South Dakota.
Chef Matou’s Haiti Food Fundraiser, 6-10 p.m.
Chef Matou’s Haitian eggnog and specialty cocktail with haitian rum, and $1 from each will go toward rebuilding the town of Gros-Marin, her hometown in Haiti.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Christmas Cookie Decorating, 6-8 p.m.
Decorate and take home Amanda’s Cookie Colony sweets.
Tickets: $37, eventbrite.com.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Fill Santa’s Sleigh, 2-4:30 p.m.
Toy collection drive for foster children. Photos with Santa, hot cocoa, holiday activities and more.
Alliance Realty, 1125 Westport Drive.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Green Bay, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wamego Festival of Lights, 4-7 p.m.
Christmas light show and music.
Wamego City Park.
Santa’s Coming to Tap House, 5-8 p.m.
Free event to see Santa.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.