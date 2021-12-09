K-State fall graduates will walk across the stage this weekend, kicking off the last week of the semester.

Friday afternoon, the graduate school will begin commencement at 1 p.m. in Manhattan. At 7 p.m., the ceremony begins in Salina.

Throughout the day Saturday, graduates and their families will filter in and out of Bramlage, beginning with the College of Arts and Sciences at 8:30 a.m. and ending with the College of Engineering at 4 p.m.

For more information and an FAQ, visit k-state.edu/graduation/.

Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:

THURSDAY

Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Little Apple Aerials Class Demo, 5-8 p.m.

Also Solo Artist Eric Martin performing Christmas songs at 11 a.m. Saturday, Manhattan Tuba Christmas at 3 p.m. Saturday, The Next Step Dance Studio at 6 p.m. Saturday and Lebbin Piano Studio at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Manhattan Town Center, East Court, 100 Manhattan Town Center.

Recital: Brett Boline, 5:30 p.m.

Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.

Charcuterie and Tray Workshop, 6 p.m.

Also FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday Night Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Christmas Music SINGO, 7 p.m.

Teams of no more than four can compete for prizes. No cost to play.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

1st Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert, 7 p.m.

No cost concert of holiday classics. First-come, first-serve seating.

Also 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12.

C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.

It’s A Wonderful Life, 7:30 p.m.

The classic holiday movie brought to life on stage.

Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.

Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

FRIDAY

K-State Track and Field — Carol Robinson Women’s and Attila Zsivoczky Men’s Winter Pentathlon, 10 a.m.

Also Saturday.

Manhattan.

K-State Fall 2021 Commencement, 1 p.m.

Graduate School graduation ceremony.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Book Signing: Bill Snyder and D. Scott Fritchen, 5-7 p.m.

The former K-State head football coach and the author will be signing Bill Snyder: My Football Life and the Rest of the Story.

K-State Super Store, 519 McCall Road.

Paint and Sip: Rudy, 6 p.m.

Also Kids Kanvas: Rudolph at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $22-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Live theatre: And Then There Were None, 7:30 p.m.

The Agatha Christie show about ten strangers with wicked pasts brough to the local stage.

Masks required for unvaccinated audience members, and encouraged for vaccinated.

Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

SATURDAY

Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Hot breakfast, family photos with Santa, take-home ornaments and more.

Two staggered sessions, beginning at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 587-2726 or in person.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

K-State Fall 2021 Commencement Schedule, 8:30 a.m.

Graduations schedule:

Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m.

Education, 10 a.m.

Business Administration, 11:30 a.m.

Agriculture, 1 p.m.

Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m.

Engineering, 4 p.m.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

Santa at the Eagles Holiday Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pictures with Santa with a donation to the Toys for Manhattan. Buy holiday gifts, cookie decorating and a giveaway for a Kitchenaid mixer.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

K-State Women’s Basketball at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Brookings, South Dakota.

Chef Matou’s Haiti Food Fundraiser, 6-10 p.m.

Chef Matou’s Haitian eggnog and specialty cocktail with haitian rum, and $1 from each will go toward rebuilding the town of Gros-Marin, her hometown in Haiti.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Christmas Cookie Decorating, 6-8 p.m.

Decorate and take home Amanda’s Cookie Colony sweets.

Tickets: $37, eventbrite.com.

456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.

SUNDAY

Fill Santa’s Sleigh, 2-4:30 p.m.

Toy collection drive for foster children. Photos with Santa, hot cocoa, holiday activities and more.

Alliance Realty, 1125 Westport Drive.

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Green Bay, 4 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Wamego Festival of Lights, 4-7 p.m.

Christmas light show and music.

Wamego City Park.

Santa’s Coming to Tap House, 5-8 p.m.

Free event to see Santa.

Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.

Tags