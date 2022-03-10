Before leaving for spring break, some K-State students will be performing at K-State’s Amateur Drag Show.
Although the university hosts a drag show every year, this will be a chance for locals to show off their talents and practice their stage presence. No one who participates needs experience and are encouraged to perform at the Multicultural Student Center Thursday evening.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
You’re graduating. Now What?, 6 p.m.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Amateur Drag Show, 6-8 p.m.
No experience required to participate.
Multicultural Student Center, room 204.
TalkMHK: Celebrating Our Diverse Stories, 7 p.m.
Five local speakers will give seven-minute talks or presentations.
Also available via Zoom.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Studio Voice Recital, 7:30 p.m.
The students of Amy Rosine’s voice studio present Italian songs and arias.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Savanna Chestnut, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Kolby Cooper with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at NCAA Indoor Championships, tbd.
Also Saturday.
Birmingham, Alabama.
K-State Women’s Golf at Clover Cup, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Mesa, Arizona.
Auditions for “Theatre at the Ruin,” all day.
Beth Wynstra and Mary Pinard have created a script from stories of Wabaunsee County residents.
Those auditioning do not need to prepare anything, but are welcome to prepare a monologue, speech, song or poem.
More information and registration: thevollandstore.com.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Neonatal Kitten Training, 1 p.m.
Those interested in learning about fostering neonatal kittens or learning about the program.
Items for donation for kittens include: nursing bottles, fleece blankets and Snuggle Safe Warmers.
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, 605 Levee Drive.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Central Connecticut State, 6 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: St. Patrick’s Day Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lavender Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Desert Cactus at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 9:30 a.m.
Create a piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Admission: $10.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$59, mccain.k-state.edu
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Fragrant Plants, 10 a.m.
Learn about adding fragrant plants to the garden.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Spring Warm-Up Cornhole Tournament, noon.
Tournament begins at 1 p.m. Prizes for the top three teams.
Registration: noon, $30 per team of two.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St. Ogden.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Central Connecticut State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m.
Vicky the medium will do readings from messages she receives from the spirits.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Oklahoma, noon.
Norman, Oklahoma.
One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.