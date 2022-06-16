Juneteenth celebrations continue this week, culminating in a series of events Saturday.
The Juneteenth Art Auction and the Juneteenth Grilling Contest and Arts in the Park are Thursday and Friday evenings.
Then on Saturday, head to City Park for a day of festivities. The Juneteenth Fitness Experience includes a 5K, yoga in the park, a community boot camp and zumba in the morning. Then, the Juneteenth Celebration will carry through the afternoon, with activities, Manhattan Public Library librarians will be there to hand out books, vendors and more. The Juneteenth Music Festival is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. with Mo’Town Unlimited.
For more information, to register for the 5K and more: manhattanjuneteenth.org.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Manhattan Juneteenth, all week.
Meet and Greet: K-State football, baseball, basketball, tennis and track coaches, at 6 p.m. at the Douglass Activity Center.
Also, Juneteenth Art Auction, 7-9 p.m. at the Douglass Activity Center.
Friday: Juneteenth Grilling Contest at 6 p.m. in City Park. Taster kits are $5. Also, Juneteenth Arts in the Park at 8 p.m. in City Park.
Saturday: Juneteenth Fitness Experience, including a 5K, Yoga in the Park, Community Boot Camp, MHK Zumba and the Unity Walk. Also Juneteenth Celebration, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in City Park, including activities, car wash, vendors and more. Finally, the Juneteenth Music Festival at 7:30 p.m.: Mo’Town Unlimited.
JCLT Summer Theater: Frozen Kids, 7 p.m.
An adaptation of the beloved Disney movie.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Vinyl Night with Seth and Jeff, 8 p.m.
Bring your own records to share with the crowd.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Betty the Astronaut, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science Demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Dr. C. Clyde Jones’ 100th Birthday Bash, 4-6 p.m.
K-State College of Business Building.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Purple Flower, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Aspen Shadow at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Summer Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Backyard Games Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday and DIY Cornhole Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Jeremy Ricci, Levi Mabe, Brian J and Scott Shaffer will perform.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Heart/Roots: Wabaunsee County, 7 p.m.
Stories of Wabaunsee County.
Tickets: $15-$25, thevollandstore.com.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
18th-annual Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Share your favorite poem from memory, and listen to others recite theirs. Light refreshments, gift drawings and roses for all.
Meadowlark Courtyard at Main Building.
Live theater: Mary Poppins, 7:30 p.m.
The Disney movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Private Property, 8 p.m.
A Juneteenth celebration with a band of singers and musicians more known singularly than as a collective.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Juneteenth 5K Run for Unity, 7 a.m.
Also: Yoga in the Park at 8 a.m., Boot Camp Class at 9 a.m., and Zumba with Mitzie at 10 a.m.
For more information: manhattanjuneteenth.org/links/.
Manhattan City Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cat Show, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
ACFA Championship and Household Pet cat show.
CiCo Park.
Record Store Day Part Deux, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Rumba Drop-In Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Juneteenth.
Father’s Day.
Business hours may vary.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed. No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Arbour Season, 4:30 p.m.
Lawn chairs encouraged.
Tickets: $5 cash, $7 credit.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, 5-9 p.m.
Sandwiches and soft drinks provided. Bringing a shareable dessert is encouraged.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.