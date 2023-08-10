K-State will be hosting a season preview this Saturday.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Konza Path at 6 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: First Light at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Moon Falls at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Equipment sale will begin at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Bramlage Coliseum concourse. Credit or debit card only. At 2 p.m., watch a volleyball scrimmage under new coach Jason Mansfield. At 3 p.m., attend a one-hour autograph session with K-State football on the west concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Park in the west lot of the athletics complex and enter Bramlage through northwest entrance.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Friends of Sunset Zoo Pool Party, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Must show a valid membership card or digital pass to enter.
Northview Waterpark.
Live music: The Grateful Dudes, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Vinyl Afternoon, 3 p.m.
Theme: Hidden Gems. Bring records you think people should hear.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.