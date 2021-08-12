Have a hoot at Hullabaloo in Leonardville this Saturday.
The fun begins with a beer garden at 5:30 p.m. followed by the rodeo on Friday evening.
The main event — or rather slew of events — begin with the 5K at 7 a.m. Saturday. The day ends with a dance at the Craig Cook and the Marauders concert at 8 p.m. Between the run and the dance, there are 19 events and activities to fill the day. Community garage sales, vintage car and tractor shows, an ice cream social and a parade will keep people’s attention throughout the day. There will also be food trucks, food vendors and craft vendors around during the activities.
The Leonardville Nursing Home will not be having their annual activities, including the bouncy house and hot dogs, due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
A full schedule of events and locations is on the Leonardville PRIDE Facebook page. There is a separate Facebook post with the addresses of those hosting garage sales.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Live music: Linden Stueve Duo, 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7-10 p.m.
Get a mini slice of pie and cocktails to complement them. Pies include peach crumble, bourbon cherry cheesecake and lemon custard with lemon curd.
Tickets: $30, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Star Wars Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Topics include episodes 1-6, but there will be some Mandalorian questions as well. Those dressed up may be eligible for the best dressed prize. Top three teams will win prizes. No cost to play. Limited seating.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Line Dancing Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Street Lanes, 313 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Forest Fire, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Sailboat at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY Pick Your Project, 7 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Funday Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Jason Boland and The Straggler, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m.
Four women lose their heads in a girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution. Contains some strong language.
Tickets: $18, military and students, $12.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“Hoo Haw,” 7:30 p.m.
An evening celebrating the arts.
Tickets: $25, military and student, $20.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Aug. 22.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
JCLT presents “Cinderella,” 7:30 p.m.
See the movie adapted for the stage in the Rodgers and Hammerstein version directed by Mica Stites.
Tickets: $13-$20 , jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28, and 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
Just Tri It, 5 a.m.
The youth and adult triathlon will return to City Park.
Races vary per age group.
Packet pickup begins at 5 a.m., adult races begin at 6:30 a.m., youth races begin at 9:30 a.m. at City Park Pool.
Entry: $10-$45, jtimhk.com.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Back-to-School Bike Swap, 1-4 p.m.
Bring a bike and take home a new bike. Flat tire replacement available on site. Bikes can also be donated.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow Street, Ogden.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 1-5 p.m.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for free to anyone 12 or older. Participants will earn a $15 mall gift card and 45 points for any elementary school for the mall’s Grand for Grade Schools event.
Walk-ins welcome. Appointments: 785-565-6560.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Friends of Sunset Zoo’s Wine in the Wild, 5:30 p.m.
Stroll the trails with a sampling of wine and enjoy both live music and live animals.
VIP Reception begins at 5:30 p.m., general admission begins at 7 p.m.
Masks required indoors.
Tickets: $50 for general admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 6:30 p.m.
Performance by Taylor Kline, food truck on site will be Smokin’ Wille’s BBQ.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Sunset Viewing, NuPenny Toy Stands, 7:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket and watch the sunset as NuPenny emerges.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
SUNDAY
K-State residence halls move-in begins, all week.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Riley County Health Department mobile clinic on the side at LABCo Restaurant and Market. The first 40 people vaccinated at the event will receive a $50 gift card to LABCo.
LABCo Restaurant and Market, 1110 Westloop Place.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Wyoming, 1 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails.
Wear comfortable shoes, bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Sunday in the Stream, 4-5:30 p.m.
Learn about macroinvertebrates and how they tell the health of the water. Kid-friendly, hands-on event. Participants should wear shorts and outdoor-friendly clothes. Bug spray and water shoes recommended.
No cost.
Prairiewood’s Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
Wildcat Creek Panel Series: Know Your Watershed, 6-7:30 p.m.
Bring a chair or blanket, and snacks for part one of a three part discussion on the Wildcat Creek watershed.
Panelists include: Samantha Estabrook, resiliency planner for the City of Manhattan; Laurie Harrison, Riley County Emergency Management; Aaron Apel, Gravel City Adventure and Supply Co. and trail advocate; Denise Kidder, Friends of the Kaw; Tim Keane, hydromorphologist, K-State Department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Design.
No cost.
Prairiewood’s Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Paralandra, 8 p.m.
No cost.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.