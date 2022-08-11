It’s time for a helluva time at Hullabaloo.
Drive over to Leonardville for turtle races, a parade, a dance with music by the Jimmy Harris Band and more.
The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with a beer garden, and the Ranch Rodeo at the Rodeo Grounds.
Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, enjoy the pancake feed, community garage sales, and the softball and golf tournaments. There will also be an Antique Tractor Parade at 10 a.m., and a more standard parade at 3:30 p.m.
There’s a whole list of events on the Leonardville PRIDE Facebook group.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Live music: M31 Unplugged, 6 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Vinyl Night: Whiskey Drinkin’ Albums, 7 p.m.
Bring theme-fitting vinyls for the crowd to enjoy.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Robbie Phillips, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Football Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, free to play, prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Annual Garage Sale, noon-7 p.m.
Debit and credit cards accepted, cash or check preferred.
Also 7 a.m.-noon Saturday.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Teacher Appreciation Night, 1-10 p.m.
Teachers get discounts on bottles, flights and drinks with teacher or staff ID card.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Leonardville Hullabaloo, 5:30 p.m.
Beer Garden, Ranch Rodeo and more. Raffles for beef, pork and a grill.
Full list of events and schedule: facebook.com/leonardbillepride.
Also all day Saturday.
Leonardville.
Paint and Sip: Sunflower, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Foxy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Blue Flower at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Movie showing: Encanto, 7 p.m.
Bring a blanket, lawn chair, snacks and more. Movie begins at dusk.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Bonnie and Clyde, 7:30 p.m.
The criminal love story, brought to the stage.
Tickets: $10-$20, manhattanarts.org
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Hoo Haw, 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and knee-slappers in a live music performance.
Also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Just Tri It Triathlon, 6:30 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the Manhattan Soup Kitchen.
Register: $10-$55, jtimhk.com.
Manhattan City Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
The Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food trucks, 70 tables, card grading and more. No cost entry.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Back-to-School Sip-N-Shop, noon-4 p.m.
Also live music with Ryan Klassen at 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Greg Pryor Baseball Talk, 3:30-5 p.m.
Former MLB infielder and World Series Champion will discuss his career and answer questions. Signed copies of his book and photos will be available.
Free to the public, limited seating available.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Clothes Swap, 5-8 p.m.
Bring a few pieces of any size adult or juniors clothing, shoes or accessories that can live a new life with someone else. A barter-style event.
A Thrifty Notion, 528 Riley Ave., Ogden.
Live music: Pink Fuzz and Plastique, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Live music: Well Tempered Madness, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Live music: Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
School Ground Clean Up, 1-4 p.m.
Bring gloves, weeding tools or any handheld yard cleaning tools to help de-weed the yard before school starts.
Oliver Brown Elementary School.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also, Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. All-levels yoga led by Maris Deaver of Chapter Five Yoga.
Donation of $10 suggested. Bring a yoga mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Well-Tempered Madness with Steve Fansler, 7 p.m.
Jazz, funk, blues and more.
Tickets: $10-$18, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.