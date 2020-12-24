After everything this year, entering arguably one of the quietest times of the year will come as a relief to some.
There won’t be many events for the next few weeks as people celebrate Christmas on Friday and begin celebrating Kwanzaa on Saturday, while others recently wrapped up their Hanukkah celebrations last week.
Enjoy safely spending time with those in your bubble, and remember to maintain six feet of physical distance with others who aren’t, and wear a mask when distance is not possible to keep people safe this time of year.
Remember there will not be a newspaper on Christmas, so The Mercury employees can celebrate the holidays as well.
THURSDAY
Christmas Eve
FRIDAY
Christmas
SATURDAY
Paint and Sip: Winter Believe, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32. Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.