Plan for Halloween.
Whether you have to take the kids, have none and just want to party, need to buy candy to hand out, or just make sure your light is off so you can watch movies in peace, know there may be some goblins and witches running around.
While it may not be every single opportunity to get candy, we’ve collected many of the places for the kids to snag some free sugary sweets throughout the weekend.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
HOGtoberfest, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
A percent of meals sold at Kite’s Aggieville Draft House will benefit the Good Samaritan Fund. Dave Lewis will play Oktoberfest-inspired music, and the Cash and More Raffle will have four large prizes.
Kite’s Aggieville Draft House.
Trick or Treat at the Gym, 3-7 p.m.
Knock on all the decorated doors around the gym for a trick or treat. Open to non-members and members.
Genesis Health Clubs, 2800 Allison Ave.
Boo Party, 5:30 p.m.
Trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under. Free bag at the Center Court and activities.
Manhattan Town Center, Third and Leavenworth streets.
Be Able Community Center One-Year Celebration, 6 p.m.
Food, fun and more.
Be Able Community, 431 S. Fifth St.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live recap: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Frankenstein, 7:30 p.m.
An adaptation by Austin Tichenor.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Jazz Combo Performance, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Drag Queen Bingo and Costume Contest, 7:30 p.m.
Lil Kim Chi will perform. Raise funds for Little Apple Pride.
Tickets: $5 in advance on Eventbrite, $10 at the door.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Hosty, 9 p.m.
Proof of vaccination required to see the one man band from Oklahoma.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Julius Mercer Book Signing, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mercer will sign copies of A New Fire.
Also 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Kite’s Bar and Grill, 615 N. 12th St.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
K-State Cross Country at Big 12 Championship, 10 a.m.
Live results: kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Trick or Treat the ‘Ville, 3-5 p.m.
Bring the family in costume for a sugar-filled time.
Aggieville.
Plaza West Trick or Treat, 4 p.m.
Start at the Midwest Dream Car Collection and travel to the businesses with a balloon outside for a free, family-friendly night.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Change is Brewing Halloween Party, 4-7 p.m.
Games, crafts, sensory-friendly activities and more.
No cost.
No Stone Unturned Foundation, 4761 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Bewitching in Westloop, 4-6 p.m.
Trick-or-treat in the Westloop Shopping Center.
Westloop Shopping Center.
All Treats Day, 4-6 p.m.
Trick-or-treating at participating businesses.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally, 5 p.m.
A parade through Aggieville, followed by a pep rally in City Park. Winners of the Homecoming celebrations to be announced.
Aggieville, City Park.
Firkin Tapping, 5 p.m.
Festbier from Weihenstephan Brewery in Germany is one of only 13 of this type of firkin available in the US.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Halloween Trick or Treat Spook-tacular, 5-7 p.m.
Bring the kids to trick or treat with the residents and play some games.
Via Christi Village, 2800 Willow Grove Road.
FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Saturday and Halloween Party at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Trunk or Treat, 7 p.m.
Trunk setup in the back parking lot begins at 6:30 p.m., with treaters coming at 7 p.m. Bring candy to hand out. Top three trunks will receive prizes.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Boos and Booze, 7:30-10 p.m.
A spooky scavenger hunt through the corn maze with hidden Halloween-themed drinks to find. Ages 18+.
Tickets: $15-$50, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/boos-and-booze
Movie: Candyman (Rated R), 8 p.m.
Showings will have subtitles. Free with K-State Student ID.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Solohawk, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Kody West with Justin Nix, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Trick-or-treating with the local farmers, bakers and more.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Trick-or-Treating, 10 a.m.-noon.
Kid-friendly activities and giveaways.
Also 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Football vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Friends of the Tuttle Creek State Park Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Drive through the Riverpond Park and get candy along the way.
Halloween Bash, 6 p.m.
Halloween movies, a costume contest, drinks and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Halloween party, 7 p.m.
Costume contest and live music with Jenilee and the Riders. Open to the public.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Trunk-o-Treat and Car Show, 7:30 p.m.
Decorate the car, and bring a bowl of candy. Those setting up should arrive beginning at 6 p.m. Kids trick-or-treating begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Final Touch, 1741 Fair Lane.
Tony’s Swagtastic Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Finn’s Halloween Bash and Four Year Anniversary Party, 8 p.m.
Giveaways, a costume contest, drink specials and more.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Boo’s and Booze, 9-11 p.m.
Costume party.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
SUNDAY
Halloween, all day.
Trunk or Treat, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
Trick-or-treating, bounce house, games and more on the North side of the building.
First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
See under the hood of some of the cars in the museum.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Washburn, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Halloween Games in Hale, 2-6 p.m.
K-State Board Game Club and K-State Librarians will host themed board games. Costume contest and prizes, too.
Hale Library.
Organ Recital, 3 p.m.
The Manhattan chapter of the American Guild of Organists will perform. Masks required.
First United Methodist Church, Sixth and Poyntz avenue.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
Dress up and enjoy a bounce house and other activities. Meet some horses or ride one for 10 minutes for $5.
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, 3715 W. 69th Ave.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, 4-6 p.m.
Candy, games and more.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Candy, games and more.
College Heights Baptist Church, 2320 Anderson Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Candy, hot dogs, games and more.
Westview Community Church, 615 Gillespie Drive.
Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St., Ogden.