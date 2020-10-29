Grab a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance when trick-or-treating this weekend.
If the neighborhood doesn’t have any locals with porch lights on, there are several businesses around the area with candy, as well as local churches with trunks full of sweets and treats.
Many of the usual Halloween activities are happening in adjusted forms because of the coronavirus pandemic. Properly consider the risks before deciding whether to go trick-or-treating.
As always, use caution when crossing the street, and children with costumes should have a reflective item to be more easily seen in the dark, like shoes, a hat or a jacket.
Also this weekend, make sure to move the clocks back one hour beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Here’s a look at some area events this weekend, including opportunities to get some Halloween candy:
THURSDAY
Film: “Woody Crumbo: Spirit Talk,” 5:30 p.m.
Join artist and filmmaker Minisa Crumbo Halsey who documented the career of her father, Woodrow Crumbo, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
No Cost. Register in advance at events.k-state.edu
Lecture: The Power of Voting: The Electoral College, Gerrymandering and Suppression, 6:30 p.m.
Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, will present.
Register at events.k-state.edu or civiced.org.
K-State Volleyball at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Lawrence, Kansas.
A Cappella at Night, 7 p.m.
Listen to K-State’s all women a cappella group as they sing a variety of musical genres.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
“Choke and Other Tales of the Weird and Unusual,” 7:30 p.m.
“Choke,” by Dan Shea and directed by theatre student Hunter Parker, is a mysterious story of a mother and daughter driving across the bridge.
“Pr(a/e)ying Mantis,” by K-State graduate Andrea Browne and directed by theatre faculty member Chuck Leonard, shows the dilemmas of following instincts versus a normal code, and the consequences that go with it.
“Leave No Trace,” by K-State graduate Mitch Ward and directed by Chuck Leonard, depicts three friends who disappear to escape from their roommate, but have been followed.
“Kill Grimm,” by Blake Cordell and directed by Chuck Leonard, delves into fight or flight in an empty graveyard, a masked stranger and one person.
Released via K-State Theatre’s Kansas Theatre Works podcast.
Visit k-state.edu/mtd for more information.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at K-State Fall Invite, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan.
Reading: Emily Nemens, 3:30 p.m.
Writer, illustrator and editor will read.
For more information, visit k-state.edu/english
Bewitching in Westloop, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pick up a bag of treats in front of Bellus Academy, stuffed with candy and promotions from Manhattan businesses. Post a picture of costumes to the Facebook event page or email bewtchingwestloop@gmail.com for a chance to win prizes.
Trick or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
The event begins at the Midwest Dream Car Collection. Businesses with an orange balloon are participating.
Plaza West.
Halloween Eve Trick or Treat, 6-7 p.m.
Set up in front of the convention center, so park on the east side of the hotel for safe trick or treating. All health and safety guidelines will be followed. Wear a mask, social distance and follow the marked trail.
Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Paint & Sip: Halloween Witch, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Ghostly Passage at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint & Sip: Purple Flower at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32.
For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro Street.
Hocus Pocus Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.
Also, Halloween Costume Party, parent/child workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Trunk or Treat, 7-10 p.m.
Prizes will be given out and car washes given away. Costumes welcome.
Willies Car Wash, 486 McCall Road.
K-State Soccer at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Ames, Iowa.
Film: Rocky Horror Picture Show and Pre-show, 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy the pre-show at home, then tune into a group livestream of the film immediately after.
Preshow Zoom session with Mary Renee. RSVP for the movie stream through Qualtrics.
Information: kstateupc.com/our-events/
SATURDAY
Halloween
Little Apple Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay and 5k, 7 a.m.
Tickets: littleapplemarathon.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park, River Pond.
Downtown Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.
Trick or Treating at the Farmer’s Market. Wear costumes and visit local sellers for some extra treats.
3rd and Leavenworth.
Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat, 9 a.m.-noon.
K-State Marching Band will perform in the parking lot between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
Enter the parking lot at the northwest corner and follow the signs for directions through the lot. Goodie bags will be near the entrance closest to PetCo. One bag per child in the vehicle. Bags will contain coupons, community information and at-home activities.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Halloween Beer and Yoga, 9:30 a.m.
Join Autumn and Jayna for beer and yoga. Limited to 15 people.
Cost: $20 per person.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live Bat Program, 10 a.m.
Meet a bat while learning the truth about the nighttime creature.
Paid admission for the free program. All guests will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings.
K-State Football at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Listen and watch: ESPN or ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Trunk R’ Treat, 4-6 p.m.
People of all ages to come get candy and see some cool trunk designs.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
Wear a costume and get some candy at the decorated trunks. Face masks and social distancing between families required.
First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Free candy, games and fun.
College Heights Baptist Church, 2320 Anderson Ave.
The Winery Comedy Tour, 7 p.m.
Come for a night of comedy and drinks.
Tickets: universe.com/events/
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SUNDAY
Daylight Savings Ends — move clocks back one hour.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
No cost. Check in and grab a trail map. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.