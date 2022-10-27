Time to get some free candy.
All weekend leading up to Halloween on Monday, catch trunk or treat events all over the area.
Go to Aggieville and stay for the parade after trick or treating from those businesses.
Many local churches will also be hosting events to give out candy to little goblins, ghouls and princesses.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
HOGtoberfest, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Benefitting the Meadowlark Good Samaritan Fund.
Aggieville Draft House, 617 N. 12th St.
Trick or Treat at the Gym, 3-7 p.m.
Genesis Health Club.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Bewitched at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Halloween Cat at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip, 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sugar Skull at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Soccer at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Baseball vs ASL Halloween Game, 6:30 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Trivia on Tap, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, no cost to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Guest Artists Saxophone Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
“Head Over Heels Musical,” 7:30 p.m.
The escapades of a royal family’s journey.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: We Are Branches and Funtabi, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Cross Country vs Big 12 Championships, TBD.
Lubbock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Battle at the Beach, all day.
Also Oct. 29.
Cabo, Mexico.
Clean Slate Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kansas Legal Services and the Riley County Bar Association will provide an opportunity for eligible people with past criminal convictions to clear their names.
Manhattan Public Library, 620 Poyntz Ave.
Trick-or-Treat in Aggieville, 3-5 p.m.
Aggieville.
Homecoming Parade, 5 p.m.
Aggieville.
Halloween Bash and Trunk or Treat, 5-9 p.m.
Dance party, costume contest, snacks and games.
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stag Hill Road.
Fright Night, 5 p.m.
Costume contest, trunk or treat, hayrack ride and more.
Randolph Street, Randolph.
Halloween Trunk or Treat and Pet Costume Contest, 5:30 p.m.
Candy, food truck and a family-friendly movie.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Live music: Ian Batey, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Girls Night Out Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and Family Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Trunk-or-Treat, 6:30 p.m.
Trunk setup at 6:30 p.m., prayer and trunk or treating at 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Volleyball vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
BirdHouse Music: Kelly Hunt, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14-$21.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Dylan Wheeler, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Trick or treating begins at 10 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Hope Ranch Fall Show, 9 a.m.
Tickets: $5 per class entry.
Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, 3715 W. 69th Ave.
Trick or Treat, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Football vs Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MHK Punk Rock Halloween, 4 p.m.
Including RADKEY, Headlight Rivals, Lizard Brain Trust, Augustus and Delicious Friction.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Halloween at the Homestead, 5-7 p.m.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Halloween Bash, 5 p.m.
Drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Spooky Halloween Party, 6 p.m.
Costume contest winners announced at 9 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Scary Maze Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Tickets: $13.02, brittsfarm.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-patch-2022.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Live music: Ensemble Iberica, 7 p.m.
Cocktails begin at 4:30 p.m., and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: $40 for music only, $125 for everything.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Halloween Party, 7 p.m.
Costume party with a DJ.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Halloween Bash, 7 p.m.
Costume contest.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., St. George.
An Evening with Kenneth Patchen, 7:30 p.m.
A staged reading.
Cost: $10.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Haunted 90s Halloween Party, 8:30 p.m.
Prize for best costume, with DJ Pizzle.
GameDay Sports Pub, 3043 Anderson Ave.
SUNDAY
Senior Percussion Recital: Ethan Jeffries, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Trunk or Treat, 2-3 p.m.
Registered Girl Scouts and their families welcome.
Parking Lot, 3003 Anderson Ave.
Halloween Community Event, 2-4 p.m.
Candy, games, costume contest and more. No pets.
Trotter Hall atrium, 1710 Denison Ave.
Joint Recital: Ann Barker and Kyle Grimes, 3:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, 4-6 p.m.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Chili Feed and Trunk or Treat, 5-6:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 2121 Bluehills Road.
Howl and Prowl, 6 p.m.
Carnival games, costume contest, vendors and more.
City Park.
“Chicago, the Musical,” 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $49-$99, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.