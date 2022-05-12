“Pomp and Circumstance” will be the song of the weekend in Manhattan.
Friday afternoon and all day Saturday, Kansas State University graduates will cross the stages at Bramlage Coliseum and McCain Auditorium and receive pieces of paper telling them their diploma is in the mail. Manhattan Area Technical College graduates also will celebrate commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday at University Christian Church, before high schoolers graduating from Rock Creek High School get their time to shine at 3 p.m. at RCHS.
Manhattan High School seniors will also graduate this weekend, while walking across the stage at Bramlage at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Spring Roundup Dinner and Live Music, 6:30-9 p.m.
BBQ supper with cowboy singer and yodeler Tom Hawk.
Tickets: $8.99-$18.99, clickntix.com/e/spring-roundup
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Mary Poppins Jr., 7 p.m.
Sheridan Elementary fifth graders will perform the beloved movie on stage.
Donations only.
Also Friday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: M31 Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Red Kate with Headlight Rivals, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Outdoor Championships, noon.
Also 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Lubbock, Texas.
K-State Commencement, 1 p.m.
Graduate School, 1 p.m.
College of Veterinary Medicine, 3:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
BayoU GatorCraw Fest, 5 p.m.
Authentic Cajun and Creole food. Live music on Bourbon Street and Bayou stages.
Tickets: $15-$165, eventbrite.com.
Also 10 a.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth Plaza.
K-State Baseball vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Aspen Spring, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Mt. Fuji at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Hear stand-up from Jeremy Ricci, Dustin Slentz, Andrea Caspari and Arron Scarbrough. Must be 21 or older to attend. Seats are first-com, first-served.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flint Hills Band, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$16, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Science, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Architecture, Planning and Design, 10 a.m., McCain Auditorium.
College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Health and Human Science, 4:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Manhattan Area Technical College Commencement, 10 a.m.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road.
Rock Creek High School Graduation, 3 p.m.
Rock Creek High School.
Live music: Mike Greim, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Audacious Pulse and The Sounds of Many, 7 p.m.
Far Out Arcade, 1108 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Rowing at Big 12 Championship, 9:15 a.m.
Austin, Texas.
Manhattan High School Graduation, 2 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.