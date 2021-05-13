Happy graduation weekend, Manhattan.
It’ll be different than usual this year because of the obvious reason.
Both Manhattan High School and K-State grads will walk at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, keeping people outside as opposed to the usual graduations at Bramlage Coliseum and McCain Auditorium.
MHS students will graduate at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while K-State undergraduates will be walking most of the day Saturday. K-State graduate school students also will walk during the day Friday.
Whether you’re celebrating your student or not, this is also a reminder that traffic will be worse this weekend, and Aggieville busier than usual.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop, 6 p.m.
Learn to make a plant hanger using wood beads, cotton cord and a wooden ring. All materials included, including a selection of live plants.
Tickets: $45-$55, see the Facebook event for direct link to Etsy listing.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
DIY Bench and Planter Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also FriYay! At 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
TV Show SINGO, 7 p.m.
Hear the tunes from some iconic TV shows. Prizes available.
Manhattan Brewing Co., 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Big 12 Outdoor Championship, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Graduate School and APDesign commencement, 9 a.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Veterinary Medicine commencement, 4 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Baseball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday (K-State Sports Radio Network, not KMAN) and Sunday.
Lawrence.
Paint and Sip: Spring Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Froggy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Spring Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Sunset Friends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Shielding kids from Westboro at MHS graduation, 6:15 p.m.
Parasol Patrol will shield MHS graduates from members of the Westboro Baptist Church who will protest the graduation with their colorful umbrellas. Masks required if joining, colorful umbrellas encouraged.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Manhattan High School graduation, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Faculty Artist Recital, 7:30 p.m.
David Pickering organ recital.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Kolby Cooper and Corey Kent, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20 for GA, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State College of Arts and Sciences 2020 and 2021 commencement, 9 a.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
World War 2 Veteran Birthday Parade, 11:30 a.m.
Celebrate Carrol, a World War 2 veteran who turns 101 in May. The parade includes VA Eastern Kansas Health Care staff, friends, family and riders from the VFW Riders and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Carrol will be at 2804 James Ave.
Staging starts at 10:30 a.m., parade begins at 11:30 a.m.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road parking lot.
Bayou Gatorcraw Fest, noon-6 p.m.
A festival for authentic cajun and creole food, as well as two stages with music to keep families entertained. Bring an ID if ordering alcohol. Bring a lawn chair if desired. No outside food or drinks.
See the Wayne Goins Jazz Quartet, Grateful Dudes, a Karaoke Contest and more.
Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. Third St.
Book signing by Julius Mercer, noon-2 p.m.
Julius Mercer, former K-State track and field champion and the school’s 400m hurdles record holder, will sign copies of his memoir, “A New Fire.” The book chronicles his journey battling bullying, classroom failure and mental health problems.
The Dusty Bookshelf at the Co-op, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Live music: Jayme Green, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State College of Education 2020 and 2021 commencement, 4 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State College of Health and Human Sciences 2020 and 2021 commencement, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sunscreen, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.