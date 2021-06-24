While there are plenty of local music and theater opportunities this weekend, locals will have an opportunity to do some yard inspiration searching on Saturday.
The Manhattan Area Garden Tour begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and lasts until noon. This year, there are six area yards to gander at, then the Kansas State University Gardens at 1500 Denison Ave.
The fund raising event helps out the K-State Garden projects. Suggested donation is $10 to see the gardens.
These are the gardens:
- Dave and Sonya Baker, 2626 Sumac Drive.
- Laura and Don Hall, 3115 Harahey Ridge.
- Tom Phillips and Debra Doubek, 1530 Barrington Drive.
- Ann and Dave Redmon, 2232 Cedar Acres.
- Sarah and Michael Wesch, 204 Delaware Ave.
- Judy and Pate Willingham, 324 Fordham Road.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Concert on the Patios: Everyday Lights, 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
JCLT Summer Youth presents Disney’s Cinderella Kids, 7 p.m.
The timeless tale of a prince finding his princess, with help of a fairy godmother and some mice along the way.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs vary, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Manhattan Bingo, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Adult/Teen Tell Your Pandemic Tale, 7-8 p.m.
Join the writing workshop to tell what you did, learned or struggled with during the last year.
Registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Pollinator Enrichment Day, all day.
Join in for storytime in the morning for kids and families, and see the animals with pollinator toys in their habitats.
Also a Pollinator Tour with a Master Gardener booth at the Zoo Sunday.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Purchase collectibles, furniture and more at the monthly sale. Proceeds benefit the Good Samaritan Fund. Cash or credit cards, or checks with a Meadowlark address. Masks required.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sundays.
Meadowlark Hills, 1217 Meadowlark Circle.
Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Eiffel Tower at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
“E-I-E-I Oops,” 6:30 p.m.
Farmer MacDonald’s barnyard is singing, except for Mr. Cow. Join the fun as the animals do their part to help.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $5-$10, columbiantheatre.com
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Sheldon Edelman One Act Play Festival, 7:30 p.m.
Three one-act plays all centered on the theme Game Night. Plays include “Adaption,” “Your Princess Is in Another Castle” and “Sure Thing.”
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Arts in the Park: Departure Band, 8 p.m.
Hear the classic rock band out of Topeka perform.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Manhattan Area Garden Tour, 8 a.m.-noon.
Tour area gardens to raise funds for the K-State Gardens project. Including six local gardeners and the Kansas State University Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
A $10 donation suggested.
For more information: riley.k-state.edu.
U-Pick Lavender, 8-11 a.m.
Pick your own bundles, with lavender lemonade, tea and ice cream for sale.
13990 Melissa Vue, Wamego.
Eagles Poker Run, 10 a.m.
Registration starts at 10 a.m., kickstands up by 11:30 a.m. $10 per hand. The Boys and Girls Club will host games and activities for children of all ages in the Bingo Hall.
Fraternal Order of eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, noon-3 p.m.
All-ages event with kids crafts and drag queens.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Live music: Too Many Degrees, 6:30 p.m.
Live music and dinner by Jammin’ Jamaican Cuisine.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive.
Filled Succulent Box Workshop, 7 p.m.
Select a project from the gallery, then receive materials and step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $68 boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
S’More Family Fun Run, 7 p.m.
Family night including a 5K and 1 mile walk/run, kids only dash and s’mores after.
No registration fee, but $5 per vehicle parking pass.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road.
SUNDAY
Dog Wash, 2-4 p.m.
Get your dog smelling fresh.
Suggested donation: $5 for small dogs, $10 for large dogs. Proceeds go toward Purple Power Animal Welfare Society.
Hope Ranch, 3841 W. 69th Ave.
Father Kerry’s Farewell, 3-5 p.m.
Father Kerry will leave Seven Dolors Catholic Church for St. Peter, St. Paul in Clay Center.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S. Juliette Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga for an all-levels yoga session, followed by a guest speaker. Susanne Glymour, teacher, practitioner and former social worker will serve as guest speaker.
Bring your own yoga mat. Check in through the Gallery on the southeast corner of the building.
Blue Sage Barn, Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.