While there have been plenty of supply chain issues that threaten the holidays this year, this weekend presents a few opportunities to buy some gifts locally.
The annual events, Buttons and Bows and Wrap It Up, return again this year.
Buttons and Bows, the one-day event this Saturday, features crafts and baked goods made by local vendors, as well as sloppy joes for some shopping fuel. It’ll be at the National Guard Armory at 721 Levee Drive.
Over on Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan Arts Center will kick off Wrap It Up. Through Christmas Eve, patrons can shop art made by nearly 90 local vendors. The hours are a little different this year, and Sundays are appointment only, so make sure to double check before heading over.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Veterans Day.
Caring for Curry, 5:30 p.m.
Talk by Kenneth Be, paintings conservator in conjunction with Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Volleyball vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, k-statesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
2000s SINGO, 7 p.m.
Grab a SINGO card and some friends for a chance to win prizes. No cost to play; prizes every round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Try three pie samples from Therapie, including Nantucket cranberry, chocolate French silk and pumpkin swirl cheesecake, paired with Auntie Mae’s cocktails.
Tickets: $30, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
JCLT presents: Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
The story-telling of ABBA music brought to life through a mother, daughter and a journey to discover who’s the father.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Two Original One Acts, 7:30 p.m.
KSU graduate students in the Drama Therapy Program wrote and will stage Illusions of Hope and Despair and The Ups and Downs of Tom.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: Larry Newsom, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Brown Bag Lunch Social, noon-1:15 p.m.
Bring a sack lunch and socialize with women of the parish and friends.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Sewing Basics Workshop: Tools and Stitches, 1 p.m.
Learn how to use a sewing machine to make different types of stitches and learn must-haves for sewing. No experience needed.
Reservations: email Jeff Sheldon, jsheldon@k-state.edu.
Also a session at 2:30 p.m.
Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab, Hale Library. Meet on the first floor.
K-State Women’s Basketball, 4 p.m.
Also vs. UT Martin at 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Fridge Picks Tasting, 4-8 p.m.
Try whiskey picks.
The Fridge Wholesale Liquor, 1150 Westport Drive.
Girls Night Out, 5-8 p.m.
Shopping, door prizes, drinks and more.
The Social Salon, 1323 Anderson Ave.
Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins, 6 p.m.
Grab your drink of choice, and paint a canvas to display at home.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pillow Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Saturday Crafternoon at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Ornament Workshops at 3:30, 4:15, 5 and 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Drive-in Movie, 6 p.m.
Design a car out of boxes and bring it to the drive in for a chance to win. Family-friendly movie projected onto the wall. Popcorn and water provided. Bring chairs, blankets or pillows.
Tickets: $10 per person, boldconfidentdanceco@gmail.com.
B&C Dance Company, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
MARVELous Dessert Theater, 7-9 p.m.
Dress as a Marvel character, eat themed superhero cookies and cupcakes, and play games. Then, enjoy an improv show by K-State’s On The Spot improv club before the Black Widow movie showing.
Open to K-State students, faculty and staff. No admission required. Face coverings required.
Union Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Live music: The Blackbird Fields, 8-10 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Film: Black Widow (PG-13), 9-11 p.m.
No cost with K-State student ID. Showings will have subtitles.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday in Forum Hall.
Main Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
All Together Now, 7:30 p.m.
A musical revue featuring songs from several popular Broadway musicals.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $20, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets: $10-$20, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
In-A-Chord, 7:30 p.m.
A Capella concert featuring songs from various artists.
Tickets: kstatechoirs.simpletix.com/.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
In-A-Chord Fall Concert, 8 p.m.
A Cappella concert featuring K-State’s A Cappella group and Davis Roe.
K-State Student Union, Forum Hall.
Live music: The Great Divide, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Buttons and Bows, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Handcrafted items in many mediums, as well as a bake sale and Buttons and Bows Sloppy Joes.
Admission: $2, with eligibility to win a handmade quilt.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Downtown MHK Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
More than 15 businesses downtown will be participating in a kickoff to the holiday season.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Football vs West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, ksportsports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Baby Animal Day, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Meet baby farm animals and learn from staff how to handle the animals.
Tickets: $12-$17, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/baby-animal-days or at the gate.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Crocheters of Manhattan, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Bring a crochet hook and yarn to make hats, blankets or other projects for babies, kids and adults. Hook sizes between H and K preferred.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2812 Marlatt Ave.
Live music: Sierra Band, 7-10 p.m.
American Legion Post 17, 114 McCall Road.
Clear the Cellar, 7:45 p.m.
Members-only event, with tastings of nearly three dozen bottles of wine. Cristina Milostan will serve as wine consultant.
Tickets: via Eventbrite.
324 Speakeasy, 324 Houston St.
Live music: EZ Answers, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Also 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wrap It Up Opening Reception, 2-5 p.m.
Browse the galleries, filled with works from nearly 90 local and regional artists.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Adult Grateful Wreath class, 3:45 p.m.
IeDiscoveries, 2017 Vanesta Place, Ste. 118.
Night of Lights, 5 p.m.
Restaurant dining platform light competition in downtown Manhattan. Use the QR code at each platform through the end of the month to vote for a favorite. Trophies awarded December 1.
Downtown Manhattan.
12 Drinks of Christmas, 5 p.m.
Holiday pub crawl. Complete the pub crawl and receive a 12 Drinks of Christmas commemorative glass.
Tickets: $10 to purchase an exclusive holiday beverage at 13 locally owned restaurants and bars.
Downtown Manhattan.
Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.
Smocking H’s Meat will serve food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chiefs vs. Raiders game.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Recital: Senior Clarinet, 6 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Recital: Trumpet Ensemble and Horn Choir, 7:45 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.