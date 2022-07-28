Head over to the Kansas State University Gardens on Saturday morning to purchase some new irises.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Magic Night, 7 p.m.
Magician Jack Reid will perform.
Tickets: $5 per guest.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Landshark Music Series: Dr. Wayne Goins, 7-9 p.m.
Cover: $3.
Kite’s Bar and Grill, 615 N. 12th St.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Open Mic Night with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Furniture Amnesty Day, 8 a.m.
Donate unwanted furniture or sign up for a 15 minute slot to get some free furniture. Any furniture after 4 p.m. is open to the general public.
Manhattan City Park.
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Meet the Artists: MAC Studios Exhibit, 4-6 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Tranquil Landing, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Ocean Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday Morning Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and Crafternoon DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Willy Wonka Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved Roald Dahl’s story brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $12-17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. July 30 and 2 p.m. July 31.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Lost Wax Band, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Iris Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
Rhizomes for $2-7 each, cash or check only. Over 300 locally grown varieties.
Kansas State University Gardens, 1500 Denison.
Ladies Night, 7 p.m.
A portion of sales will go to Planned Parenthood, and a collection booth will collect donations for The Crisis Center.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Andy Bell Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.
SUNDAY
Anniversary Party, noon-8 p.m.
Celebrate six years of Liquid Art Winery with live music by Goldpine, pies from TheraPie and more.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
