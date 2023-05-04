The annual Flint Hills Festival will be free this Saturday, thanks to a private donation.
The festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Flint Hills Discovery Center and Blue Earth Plaza, will have live music, children’s activities, local vendors and more.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area.
THURSDAY
Grad Bash, 4-6 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center.
Mother’s Day Sip and Shop, 4-8 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Bartending 101, 6 p.m.
RSVP: loung@bluemonthotel.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Student Spotlight Performance, 6:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live Music Series: Til Willis, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Horse B*tch with Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Paint and Sip: Spring Meadow, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Orange Flower at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Blue Flower at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Baseball vs Southeast Missouri State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Casino Night, 6 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club fundraiser.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. May 6.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Hold: A Feeling or a Story, 7:30 p.m.
An improvisational interaction by Paul Rucker; Nate mcClendon; Paul Hunt; Agnieszka Lasko; Michael T. Brown; Kurt Gartner.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m.
The beloved movie, brought to life onstage.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org, 785-537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
“JCLT presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Pecos and the Rooftops with Jacob Stelly, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Ward Haylett Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
The Final You’ll Never Run Alone 5K, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Register: $25-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/71227.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Free coffee and donuts while supplies last.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open House at Be Able, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
See the new south side mural, and take a tour of the new construction project. Food available. Special announcement at 11 a.m.
Be Able, 431 S. Fifth St.
Flint Hills Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Live music, food trucks, local vendors and more. Family-friendly event.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Blue Earth Plaza.
Open House at St. Joseph’s Historic Church, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Historic Church, 13497 Lower McDowell Creek Road.
Live music: Tandem Moons, 11 a.m.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Tread Talk: Indy Car Racing, 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Mother’s Day Sip and Shop, noon-4 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
K-State Gardens Tulip Bulb Sale, 1-3 p.m.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Live music: The Ephinjis, 2 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Beginner Argentine Tango, 2 p.m.
No partner or previous dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Spring Roundup, 6:30 p.m.
BBQ, and Jeff Davidson, cowboy music artist.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Live music: Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers, 8:30 p.m.
With The Lowdown Drifters. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Tea Party, 2-4 p.m.
Spend a day with tea and a floral class.
Tickets: $15+, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Nathan Corsi and My Atomic Daydream, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.