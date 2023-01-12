010922_mer_new_flinthillsbridalshow-24.jpg
Women model wedding dresses at the Flint Hills Bridal Show on Jan. 9, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn. Hundreds of people came to the free event to visit various wedding vendors, win raffle prizes and watch a runway show.

 Photo by Lucas Boland

The recently engaged can make moves toward planning their weddings at the Flint Hills Bridal Show this Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event, which is free but requires preregistration, will have caterers, representatives from venues, dress sellers and more.