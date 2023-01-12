The recently engaged can make moves toward planning their weddings at the Flint Hills Bridal Show this Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The event, which is free but requires preregistration, will have caterers, representatives from venues, dress sellers and more.
Visit flinthillsbridalshow.com for more information and to register for the event.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Colorful Unicorn at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: January Winter at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
BINGO Night, 7 p.m.
Support a local group and play a game of BINGO. The second and fourth Thursday each month.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: BPM Trio, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Track and Field at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, 11 a.m.
Topeka.
Legislative Review Session, noon.
Bring a lunch and learn about what’s been going on in the Kansas legislature.
Questions: Sue Peterson, kstategr@k-state.edu.
K-State Student Union, Room 224.
Meet the Artist: Jason Needham, 4 p.m.
Meet Jason Needham and see his exhibit at the Manhattan Arts Center.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
LEGO Club, 4:30 p.m.
Kids kindergarten through fifth grade can play with LEGO and build whatever they want. Do not bring your own LEGO to avoid mix-ups; the library will provide Lego.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Magic with Jack Reid, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 407 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Milford Lake Eagle Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wild eagle viewing, with live eagle presentations, and live bird of prey presentations. Bring your own lunch or snack. Free event, but a vehicle pass will be required to drive your vehicle into Milford State Park.
Mildord Nature Center, 3415 Hatchery Drive, Junction City.
Brow Make Up Class, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bring a mirror and a friend to Hy-Vee to learn how to do your brows. Free class with purchase of a Js Make Up Artistry Brow pencil.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Bronze I $ II Merengue Class, 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for those who take private lessons. No partner required, but minimal dance experience is necessary.
Also Beginner Waltz at 2 p.m.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
Riley County police officers will show a few of their cars, including the BearCat and the K9 unit.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on EPSN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
In Motion Dance Company: Winter Showcase, 4 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $10, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Films for Friends of Sunset Zoo: Sing 2, 5:30 p.m.
Film starts at 6 p.m. Come in pajamas, bring blankets, pillows and more to make watching cozier.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Blaster Wars, 6 p.m.
Pre-registration required. Eye protection and darts will be provided, but each child ages 5 to 13 needs to bring a blaster.
Tickets: $15-$18, paragonperformancesports.com/events-1/blaster-wars-7
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: Jonnie W., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: EZ Pieces, 7 p.m.
The American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No. 17, 114 McCall Road.
SUNDAY
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon-3 p.m.
No cost to attend.
Register: flinthillsbridalshow.com.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.