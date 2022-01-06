After the wicked winter weather that kicked off the new year, the first day hikes were rescheduled.
Hit up Tuttle Creek or Milford State Park this Saturday to explore the paths to help encourage healthy habits in the new year.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend
THURSDAY
DIY Night: Felt Coffee Sleeve, 7 p.m.
Make a sleeve to keep your tea or coffee warm.
Register, and for more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave, or via Zoom.
One Hit Wonder SINGO, 7 p.m.
Prizes each round, no cost to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Robert F. Rodriguez, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Mermaid at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Pastel Winter at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mats and Mimosas at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday FUNday Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Pick a project, get instructions and create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SATURDAY
First Day Hikes, 10:30 a.m- noon.
Approximately 2-mile family-friendly hike. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring water, snacks, cameras and more. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. Food donation box available; asking for non-perishable food items for the local food bank.
Meet at the State Park Office. Valid State Park vehicle permit required, which are available at the entrance.
No cost, no pre-registration required. Includes a t-shirt, hot cocoa and coffee while supplies last.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
First Day Hike, 1 p.m.
Milford State Park, 7000 S. State Park Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
In Motion Dance Recital, 6 p.m.
In Motion: Show Us Your Glow recital.
Tickets: $10, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
SUNDAY
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon-4 p.m.
Fashion show and giveaways, free to attend.
Pre-register: flinthillsbridalshow.com.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Auditions: The Book of Will, 7-9 p.m.
Fill out an audition form online before the audition, manhattanarts.org.
Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.
The Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.