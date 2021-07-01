Boomtown is back in Wamego.
There’s a slew of events on Sunday to celebrate Independence Day, and the return of the large fireworks show for the first time since 2019.
For the few days leading up to the big day, the City Carnival begins at 6 p.m. in Wamego City Park and goes until 10 p.m., with games, snacks and ferris wheel and more.
In the morning on the fourth, stroll through the park for the Walter P. Chrysler Car Show, at 9 a.m., or the Antique Tractor Show at 9 a.m. at the Ball Diamond.
The Fourth of July parade begins on Wamego’s Main Street at 6 p.m. Sunday, then the fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. The fireworks go off at the Rec Complex, but can be seen all over Wamego. Departure will play a concert right after the show at the Wamego Rec Complex so people can avoid the traffic.
If you want to see fireworks sooner, Ogden will have a show on Friday at the South Park Soccer Fields and Randolph and St. Marys will both end their Independence Day celebrations with fireworks displays on Saturday.
Don’t forget: some local businesses may be closed Friday, Monday or both to observe the federal holiday.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Fishing Clinic, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
All ages free fishing clinic. Loaner life jackets available for those without them. Volunteer boats will be onsite to offer on-the-water experience. Boats, jackets and fishing equipment will be in limited supply. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to participate. No registration required.
Pottawatomie State Fishing Lake #2.
Backyard Games, 6:30 p.m.
Pick a design for a DIY project, then receive step-by-step instructions to create a new backyard game set.
Also Take and Make At Home Kit Pick Up 3-6 p.m. Friday, $25.
Tickets: $68-$88, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
JCLT Summer Teens presents “High School Musical Jr.,” 7 p.m.
See local teens perform the stage adaptation of the beloved Disney movie.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs vary, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
80s Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Arrive early for a seat, but dust off the legwarmers first. Prizes awarded each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Chappie Live, 8 p.m.
Featuring Motown, Soul and rock music.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointments: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Maternal and Child Health and WIC present: Fourth Trimester, 10-11 a.m.
Bring the baby and discuss with the Riley County Health Department’s Maternal and Child Health staff and a certified lactation counselor to answer questions about feeding, infant and postpartum care. Masks encouraged, social distancing observed.
The Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
Paint and Sip: Abstract Colorful Horse, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Sunflower at 10 a.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Lighthouse at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Randolph Independence Day Celebration, 6:30 p.m.
The Fish Fry in City Park begins at 6:30 Friday.
Saturday: breakfast and lunch in the Park beginning at 7:30 a.m.; Car Show at 9 a.m.; Turtle Races at 2:30 p.m.; Parade at 4 p.m. and fireworks display at the Watering Hole.
Full list of times and activities: randolphks.com
Randolph.
Ogden Fireworks Display, dusk.
The Fall Festival Committee will sell concessions from 7-9 p.m.
South Park Soccer Fields, Ogden.
Arts in the Park: Michael Kent, 8 p.m.
See the comedy magician perform.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Power of Produce club will set up a booth with free activities for the family and opportunities to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Saint Marys Red White and Blue, all day.
Volleyball and softball tournaments at 8 a.m.; parade and bike parade at 2 p.m.; carnival games at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Full list of events: facebook.com/saintmaryschamber/
Saint Marys.
Sundown Salute, all day.
This will be a slimmed down version of the event. Freedom Run at 7 a.m., the Salute to America Parade at 10 a.m., the Memorial Ceremony at noon at the Heritage Park. The car, truck and bike show will start at 3 p.m. on Caroline and Ash.
Two tribute bands, Riding the Storm Out — REO Speed Wagon at 6:30 p.m. and Bob Jovi — A tribute to Bon Jovi at 8:30 p.m., will be playing in the parking lot of Bird Dog Saloon, 720 Caroline Ave.
Junction City.
Live music: Jay Mizz Presents: The American Way, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Fourth of July
Manhattan Municipal Band, 6:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.