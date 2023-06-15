Don’t forget to make an important phone call or visit this Sunday.
Sunday is Father’s Day, so call the man who filled the paternal role in your life. Remember: Father’s Day isn’t just for the one who raised you; it could be a grandfather, teacher or another male figure. Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Juneteenth Opening Event, 6 p.m.
An Evening with Nate McClendon.
Douglass Activity Center, 900 Yuma St.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Gn-Om at 6 p.m. Friday and Paint and Sip: Lakeland Mountains at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Saturday and DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
JCLT presents: Aladdin Kids, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Lora McDonald, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Wine Tasting, 8 p.m.
Also live music: Undercover 80s,
Bluemont Hotel.
FRIDAY
Kansas 4-H Insect Spectacular, 7:30 a.m.
For full schedule: kansas4-h.org.
Also Saturday.
K-State Insect Zoo.
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org. Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Research Park, 2005 Research Park Drive.
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Karaoke Night, 7 p.m.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 The American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Live music, 7 p.m.
Flight Crew Coffee, 423 Poyntz Ave.
How the Stars Tell Time: Reading and Gong Meditation, 7 p.m.
Astra Raven will read from her book and guide a meditation.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Juneteenth Arts in the Park: Keith Washington, 8 p.m.
Juneteenth Soul Jam.
City Park.
Live music: Paralandra, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SATURDAY,
JUNE 17
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Juneteenth Community Festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Yoga, Unity Walk, and Community Festival. Performance by Kyla Jade at 7 p.m. in City Park.
For full schedule: manhattanjuneteenth.org.
Douglass Center Complex, 900 Yuma St.
Red Dirt Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Featuring music by Brandon Davis at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$500, ahfarm.ticketspice.com.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Efficient Watering Seminar, 10 a.m.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Ase’ Organization Juneteenth Celebration at the Lake, 1 p.m.
Donations appreciated.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Beginner Foxy Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary. Cost: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Tour De Taco, 3 p.m.
Bike to three places to get tacos. Bring a bike and helmet.
Tickets: $10 for three tacos and water.
Register: bikewalkmhk.com/tour-de-taco.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Cornhole Tournament, 5 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Father’s Day.
Business hours may vary.
Father’s Day at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free admission for fathers.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Father’s Day Grill and Chill, noon-8 p.m.
Bocce ball, badminton and more. Bring your own blankets or lawn chair.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Blvd.
Father’s Day Bash, 2-4 p.m.
Kids corner set up with activities from MHK Play Studios and snow cones from Joanna Jane.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.